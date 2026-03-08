AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Merchandise Reveals New Look At Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Merchandise Reveals New Look At Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

More Avengers: Doomsday promo art has surfaced, this time offering a new look at one of the masks that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will wear in the upcoming MCU blockbuster.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 08, 2026 02:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

There had been rumours that Marvel Studios might release a new Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer during the Super Bowl that would finally pull back the curtain on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

He was absent from the four teasers we got in December and January, a surprise when the former Iron Man is one of the movie's biggest selling points. Doom has been featured in promo art and on the front of a t-shirt, and now, he's front and centre on a keyring.

It's not necessarily our best look at Victor Von Doom, but the villain looks comic-accurate here and suitably frightening (past leaks have compared this interpretation of the villain to a Universal Movie Monster). 

Doom's mask looks different every time we see it, though we have reason to believe he will have multiple looks in Avengers: Doomsday. That appearance is likely to evolve as we head into Avengers: Secret Wars, and he becomes God Emperor Doom.

We've known for a while that Downey is heavily involved in creating a backstory for Doom. Promoting Netflix's The Electric State last year, filmmaker Joe Russo said, "He is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in. He’s writing backstory, costume ideas."

"We were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here talking about it," the director added. "He just loves really rich three-dimensional characters. He sees a real opportunity here with the character."

Take a closer look at this latest Avengers: Doomsday promo art in the X post below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Will Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Unmask In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY? New Rumor Offers Possible Answer
Related:

Will Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Unmask In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY? New Rumor Offers Possible Answer
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor May Confirm One Of The Movie's Most Shocking Moments - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor May Confirm One Of The Movie's "Most Shocking Moments" - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder