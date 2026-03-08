AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Merchandise Reveals New Look At Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

There had been rumours that Marvel Studios might release a new Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer during the Super Bowl that would finally pull back the curtain on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

He was absent from the four teasers we got in December and January, a surprise when the former Iron Man is one of the movie's biggest selling points. Doom has been featured in promo art and on the front of a t-shirt, and now, he's front and centre on a keyring.

It's not necessarily our best look at Victor Von Doom, but the villain looks comic-accurate here and suitably frightening (past leaks have compared this interpretation of the villain to a Universal Movie Monster).

Doom's mask looks different every time we see it, though we have reason to believe he will have multiple looks in Avengers: Doomsday. That appearance is likely to evolve as we head into Avengers: Secret Wars, and he becomes God Emperor Doom.

We've known for a while that Downey is heavily involved in creating a backstory for Doom. Promoting Netflix's The Electric State last year, filmmaker Joe Russo said, "He is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in. He’s writing backstory, costume ideas."

"We were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here talking about it," the director added. "He just loves really rich three-dimensional characters. He sees a real opportunity here with the character."

Take a closer look at this latest Avengers: Doomsday promo art in the X post below.

New look at official Doctor Doom merch for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pic.twitter.com/LmgGhjlWiF — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) March 8, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, and India Rose Hemsworth all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. The trades have pointed to Ryan Reynolds and Hayley Atwell also appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron has also been enlisted to help.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.