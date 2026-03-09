RUMOR: Marvel And Sony Interested In Developing A SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE Movie - SPOILERS

Spider-Man and Wolverine are two of Marvel's most popular characters, and have teamed up (and come to blows) numerous times in the comics. The heroes have yet to appear together on the big screen, but that might just change in Avengers: Doomsday.

Possible spoilers ahead.

Recent rumors have claimed that Doomsday begins with Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine facing off, before ultimately dying when the universe they're fighting in is destroyed. Apparently, they, along with every other character that's killed, will be resurrected at the end of the movie with no memory of their previous lives.

Assuming the above is accurate, this would mark the first time Spidey and Logan share the screen, but it may not be the last.

According to MTTSH, "Marvel Studios and Sony are interested in doing a Spider-Man & Wolverine movie."

Who should be the Spider-Man and who should be the Wolverine? 👀 https://t.co/vz0HXeA54n — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) March 8, 2026

Jackman is expected to make a few more appearances as Wolverine in the MCU, but this rumored movie could potentially feature Tom Holland's (or maybe even Andrew Garfield's) take on the wall-crawler.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.