INVINCIBLE Star Steven Yeun Breaks Silence On SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Casting Rumors

The Walking Dead and Invincible star Steven Yeun was supposed to reunite with Beef director Jake Schreier for Thunderbolts*. Unfortunately, scheduling issues caused by 2023's SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes forced him to walk away from his role as The Sentry.

Lewis Pullman replaced him as Bob and did a phenomenal job. Despite that, fans remain eager to see Yeun in the MCU, and it wasn't that long ago we heard rumblings about the actor being eyed for a role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

There was speculation Yeun might play Mister Negative, despite the character being of Chinese descent rather than Korean.

During an interview with ComicBook, the actor responded to the rumours and denied that he was ever in line to join Spider-Man: Brand New Day. "Oh, man. If there was, I wouldn't...I don’t know about it," Yeun claimed. "But that would have been dope."

There are many characters he'd be a good fit for, and while it's possible Marvel Studios wanted him for one of the next Spider-Man movie's villains, it seems this is the first Yeun is hearing of it.

In another recent interview, the actor confirmed he's seen Thunderbolts* and left the door open to returning to the franchise he was briefly attached to. "I did [see it]. I love Jake, Jake Schreier, incredible human director. I did [see it] and I never say never. I'm around."

While it's a shame that Yeun couldn't work out his schedule to accommodate Thunderbolts*, many fans have argued that Pullman is a better fit for the character. He's also been on the cusp of a breakout role for a while now, and it feels a lot like The Sentry (and The Void) will be what puts him on the map. Hopefully, Marvel Studios can find the right part to woo Yeun back to the MCU.

There's still no sign of the first Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, but we are hearing rumblings that Sony Pictures is making preparations to share the sneak peek in the coming weeks.

Whether that happens in time for Project Hail Mary or next month's CinemaCon is currently TBD...

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game, keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before.

In order to take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.