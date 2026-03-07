Steve Yeun Talks MCU Future After THUNDERBOLTS* Departure; INVINCIBLE Co-Star Pitches DAKOTA NORTH Series

Steve Yeun Talks MCU Future After THUNDERBOLTS* Departure; INVINCIBLE Co-Star Pitches DAKOTA NORTH Series

Invincible stars Steven Yeun and Gillian Jacobs have discussed possibly joining the MCU, and the latter makes a case for why she'd like to bring private eye Dakota North to the screen.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 07, 2026 11:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts
Source: MovieWeb

Thunderbolts* originally cast Invincible and The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun as The Sentry, marking a reunion for him and Beef director/executive producer Jake Schreier. 

Scheduling issues caused by 2023's Hollywood strikes led to Yeun dropping out of the MCU movie, with Lessons in Chemistry actor Lewis Pulman later taking over the role of "Bob." That wasn't the only change, as Geraldine Viswanathan also replaced Ayo Edebiri. 

It's now hard to imagine anyone other than Pullman bringing The Sentry to life on screen, but fans remain optimistic about Yeun potentially playing another character in the MCU.

In an interview with MovieWeb for Invincible Season 4, the actor confirmed he's seen Thunderbolts* and left the door open to returning to the franchise he was briefly attached to. 

"I did [see it]. I love Jake, Jake Schreier, incredible human director," Yeun shared. "I did [see it] and I never say never. I'm around."

The Bear star Gillian Jacobs, who plays Invincible's Atom Eve, was also on hand and revealed her own Marvel fandom and a desire to bring a relatively obscure character to the screen in the MCU.

"I actually have a pitch. Do you know this comic, Dakota North? It was a short-run Marvel comic. I think that would make a great TV show," Jacobs shared. "However, they'll have me. I don't know. I just discovered that comic, and I think it's such a great world visually. It's such a fun character. So I've always liked Dakota North. Awesome."

A private eye, Dakota is perhaps best known for her stint in Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark's Daredevil, where she was hired by Nelson & Murdock as an investigator and bodyguard. She was recommended to Foggy Nelson by her friend Jessica Jones, who previously held the position but has had to relinquish it due to her responsibilities as a new mother.

Last year, Schreier revealed whether Pullman's taking over as The Sentry from Yeun led to any significant alterations in Thunderbolts*'s script.

"From a writing perspective, not a lot [changed]," he confirmed. "I think what you always want with any actor is to explore what points of connection they find with that character, and so it was a new process with Lewis, who is so open and so committed to figuring out all the levels of that character. And it is such a complex set of dimensionality that you need to explore to make that work."

"He and I would just get together every weekend and go through line by line within the scenes—even when he is just Bob—which lines tie into which sides of the character a little bit more and really carve out, even if it’s subtle and not everyone reads it the first time they watch, which aspects of the character those lines are connecting to," the filmmaker added.

While it's a shame that Yeun couldn't work out his schedule to accommodate Thunderbolts*, many fans have argued that Pullman is a better fit for the character. He's also been on the cusp of a breakout role for a while now, and it feels a lot like The Sentry (and The Void) will be what puts him on the map.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
THUNDERBOLTS* Star Olga Kurylenko Responds To Fans Who Want #JusticeForTaskmaster (Exclusive)
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Olga Kurylenko Responds To Fans Who Want #JusticeForTaskmaster (Exclusive)
THUNDERBOLTS* Star Olga Kurylenko On Taskmaster's Shocking Fate And Possible MCU Return: You Never Know
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Olga Kurylenko On Taskmaster's Shocking Fate And Possible MCU Return: "You Never Know"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder