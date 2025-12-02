THUNDERBOLTS*: Fans On X Are Expressing Disappointment That Rumored 2019 Version Didn't Become A Reality

THUNDERBOLTS*: Fans On X Are Expressing Disappointment That Rumored 2019 Version Didn't Become A Reality

A resurfaced Thunderbolts rumour from 2019 has got MCU fans talking, with most sharing their frustration and disappointment that version of the movie ultimately didn't happen.

By JoshWilding - Dec 02, 2025 05:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts* was released in May to some of the Multiverse Saga's best reviews. Despite that, it only managed to earn a disappointing $382.4 million at the worldwide box office.

The movie had little in common with the Thunderbolts comic books. Baron Zemo didn't enlist a team of villains to pose as heroes to fill the void left by The Avengers, and Marvel Studios also avoided heading down the Suicide Squad route (a premise used frequently on the page in recent years). 

The "Thunderbolts" moniker was only temporary for a team made up of Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, U.S. Agent, and The Sentry. Now, they're the MCU's New Avengers, and given Thunderbolts*'s box office performance, that branding is unlikely to be revisited.

Over the past 24 hours, a resurfaced Discussing Film Tweet from 2019 has gone viral on X. "Marvel Studios is rumored to be planning a movie trilogy for 'THUNDERBOLTS,'" the post reads. "The film is rumored to include characters such as Zemo, Ghost, Justin Hammer, General Ross, Abomination and The Leader."

Ultimately, Ghost was the only one of those characters to appear in Thunderbolts*. We know that Baron Zemo was considered, but how true the rest of what's written above isn't clear. Either way, many fans have been chiming in with their thoughts, sharing their disappointment that the version of the movie they got in theaters this year had little in common with one that, for some, sounds much better. 

Following this post, Zemo returned in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier with his iconic mask and "Baron" title. Abomination became a largely comedic character in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and General Ross and The Leader were inserted into Captain America: Brave New World to mixed reviews. Poor Justin Hammer remains on the shelf after Armor Wars was shelved. 

As for the New Avengers, they'll return in Avengers: Doomsday. The fate of the characters above isn't clear, though we've likely seen the last of them for now, at least.

Do you think this rumoured version of Thunderbolts would have been better than Thunderbolts* *The New Avengers?

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/2/2025, 6:01 AM
We’ve been conditioned to accept this type of shit. Kevin knows how to tame his fanbase. Meanwhile had Zach Snyder or David Ayers pulled this type of shit there’d be blood
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 12/2/2025, 7:02 AM
@Matchesz - But it would’ve worked cause those villains were already established. I would’ve loved to have seen Abomination apart of the team. It could’ve truly been like a dark reflection of the Avengers.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 12/2/2025, 9:43 AM
@skyshark03191 - I wanted Abomination and Zemo so he can branch off and start up the Masters of Evil, but the way that nobody really stays evil in the MCU ig u cant expect too much in storytelling
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/2/2025, 6:01 AM
"Some people aré postíng things on internet"

Josh "El Jornalista" Wilding
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 12/2/2025, 6:34 AM
@Malatrova15 - Lol
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 12/2/2025, 7:24 AM
@Malatrova15 - hey, remember...just yesterday, when...
"According to a rumour shared by the @SpiderManCD fan account (AND ACCOUNTS LIKE THESE ARE OFTEN A GOOD SOURCE OF INFORMATION), the Spider-Man: Brand New Day teaser trailer could be released in January."
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 12/2/2025, 6:05 AM
I wouldn't mind Zemo, Abomination, Red Hulk, Leader and Hercules under leadership of Norman Osborn/Iron Patriot returning for a Dark Avengers project instead.
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 12/2/2025, 6:06 AM
Would be better, than this lame depri emo number.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 12/2/2025, 6:22 AM
After the multi-million dollar disappointments of the early 20's and the subsequent over-saturation of the streaming shows, Disney/MARVEL have understandably become gun-shy and very budget conscious. For the time-being, everything outside of the **BIG EVENT MOVIES** will be solid, safe and unspectacular. EXAMPLES: Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four. 🤨
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 12/2/2025, 6:23 AM
Thunderbolts was great, and it provided some continuation and development for a bunch of characters and threads that needed to be addressed. That being said, should've included Ross and Zemo, and tied in directly with cap4
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 12/2/2025, 6:35 AM
They missed a big one with Justin Hammer. Could have used that...
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/2/2025, 7:06 AM
People be acting like Zemo’s a mainstay of The Thunderbolts when he has only ever been in 2 iterations of the team…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

The MCU version remained true to the idea of the team being a means of redemption for people , hell even Zemo’s original team kicked him out after they realized they liked being the good guys.

Also all this over a rumor that may not even have been true smh…

Anyway , Thunderbolts was a solid film and that’s all that matters imo!!.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 12/2/2025, 8:30 AM
I've been expressing 'disappointing' with this for some time now.

Maybe Marvel will do a proper Thunderbolts film in the reboot after carefully establishing the Masters of Evil.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 12/2/2025, 9:38 AM
'Fans on X' think Elon Musk is a smart person so......
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/2/2025, 9:40 AM
@JackDeth - I guess it’s about that time for people to turn on this movie on there as they do a few months later on every praised film.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 12/2/2025, 9:44 AM
@JackDeth - To be fair, most of them are working at click farms in Pakistan and Russia . . .
https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/elon-musk/x-user-location-feature-country-elon-musk-new-rcna245620
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/2/2025, 11:04 AM
@Clintthahamster - damn Pakistan

As if I couldn’t be more disappointed in you..
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 12/2/2025, 9:52 AM
“ Poor Justin Hammer remains on the shelf after Armor Wars was shelved.”

Shelved? When was this confirmed by Marvel? “Development hell” as the Tweet you’re sourcing from is a better way to put it than “shelved”. The film hasn’t been cancelled. Stop sharing false information.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 12/2/2025, 10:02 AM

"Expressing Disappointing"

Back to 4th grade level ESL class for you.
J0HNS0N
J0HNS0N - 12/2/2025, 10:11 AM
Seeing as over half this team are super soldiers, he would be a very natural choice for the villain if they made another.
hainesy
hainesy - 12/2/2025, 10:24 AM
I liked the movie, but it was a departure from the comics. I suppose they could have used Zemo in place of Bucky and added Abomination. Still, I was not disappointed and it gave Yelena a chance to shine.

