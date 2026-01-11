CRIME 101: Watch Hemsworth Outrun Ruffalo In This Sleek Teaser Trailer

An all-star lineup has certainly come together for director Bart Layton’s (American Animals, The Imposter) adaptation of Don Winslow’s acclaimed crime short story, Crime 101.

This comes almost three years after Amazon emerged victorious, beating Netflix in a highly competitive bid for distribution rights. Amazon reportedly paid $90 million to secure the film.

The project had been stalled for a while due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but now we finally have some tantalizing footage ahead of its February 13 theatrical release.

Amazon will handle North American distribution, while Sony takes charge internationally. The film clocks in at 140 minutes.

Pedro Pascal was originally slated to co-star as the detective but had to step away to work on The Fantastic Four: First Steps. He was subsequently replaced by his Avengers: Doomsday co-star Mark Ruffalo.

On working with Berry, Hemsworth previously stated, "Certain people just bring out not just the best in you, but also sort of a comfort level where it feels like it’s a place to explore and it’s a place to examine different ideas and try different things. And that was the experience [with Berry]. I loved every second of it."

New poster for ‘CRIME 101’ has been released.



Starring Chris Hemsworth, Barry Keoghan, Mark Ruffalo, and Halle Berry.



In theaters February 13. pic.twitter.com/uZ0QxizzYd — Nexus Point News (@NexusPointNews) January 10, 2026 New trailer for Bart Layton’s ‘CRIME 101’



• Starring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Halle Berry & Barry Keoghan



• Follows a thief with a specific moral code when performing jewelry heists across the Pacific Coast Highway



• In theaters on February 13 pic.twitter.com/KSa5epf1BN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 10, 2026



He’s untraceable.

Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, Crime 101 weaves the tale of an elusive jewel thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose string of heists along the 101 freeway have mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime, his path crosses that of a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads. Convinced he has found a pattern, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) is closing in, raising the stakes even higher. As the heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are faced with life-defining choices–and the realization that there can be no turning back.

Adapted from Don Winslow’s acclaimed novella of the same name, the film is written and directed by Bart Layton (American Animals, The Imposter). Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte round out the cast.

