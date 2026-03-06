SCARPETTA Interview: Jake Cannavale On How THE MANDALORIAN Prepared Him For New Thriller Series (Exclusive)

Scarpetta brings best-selling author Patricia Cornwell's iconic literary character to life in a gripping new Prime Video series starring Nicole Kidman as Dr. Kay Scarpetta. With skilled hands and an unnerving eye, this unrelenting medical examiner is determined to serve as the voice of the victims, unmask a serial killer, and prove that her career-making case from 28 years prior isn't also her undoing.

Set against the backdrop of modern forensic investigation, the series delves beyond the crime scene to explore the psychological complexities of both perpetrators and investigators, creating a multi-layered thriller that examines the toll of pursuing justice at all costs.

From Emmy-nominated writer, executive producer, and showrunner Liz Sarnoff, Scarpetta unfolds across two timelines. This dual narrative explores Kay Scarpetta's journey from her beginnings as a Chief Medical Examiner in the late '90s to her present-day return to her hometown, where she resumes her former position while investigating a grisly murder.

Earlier this week, we sat down with The Mandalorian and The Offer star Jake Cannavale to chat about his role in the show. The actor portrays the younger version of Detective Pete Marino, sharing the role with his father, Only Murders in the Building star Bobby Cannavale, who plays the present-day Pete.

During our conversation, the actor reveals how his brief trip into a Galaxy Far, Far Away as Toro Calican prepared him for Scarpetta and reveals the work he and Bobby did to bring this character to life on screen.

We also hear from Jake on working with Rosy McEwen, who takes on the challenge of portraying Nicole Kidman's young Dr. Kay Scarpetta.

You can check out the full interview with Jake on his Scarpetta role below.

It's a pleasure to speak to you because a few years ago, I caught you in The Mandalorian, and that was such a great role.

Oh, hell yeah. Thanks, man.

Very much like Star Wars, Scarpetta has decades of history behind it. Does that bring a lot of pressure when you're coming on board a series like this one?

Yes and no. The pressure lasts only a second, and then you realise the powers that be that have handled these well franchises—doesn't sound very personal, but handled these worlds, handled these whole microcosms—the fact that those people chose me is, if anything, invigorating more than pressure. I'm like, oh hell yeah, it's an invitation to work my ass off. Let's go. Thank you for giving me this burden.

Exploring this younger version of Pete, who is such a layered character in the books and obviously develops over 29 novels...knowing where his story goes in the present part of this series, how excited were you to explore his younger years and who he becomes?

Oh, so excited, man. I love his archetype. I've always loved being a bit of a brash cop, and he's so well-intentioned, but he just gets in his own way. That's something that I very much can relate to as an individual. So getting to know this guy was a bit like a mirror, which, as an actor, those are the roles that you can only dream about.

To share this role with your dad as well, with him playing the older Pete in the series, did you guys get to work together and figure out who this guy was together?

Absolutely. I mean, that was the bulk of our work 'cause you know we're never on set at the same time. So all of our work was done offscreen, which takes a lot of pressure off of it because we're just sort of hanging out on the couch with our scripts and our pens, talking back and forth, figuring this guy out. And sometimes it feels very academic and very philosophical and very deep. And sometimes it feels like you're hanging out with your friend at the bar, and you guys are making up a movie idea together. And everything in between. The spectrum of our collaboration has been really beautiful and really humbling.

You both are so great as this character. Did you turn to the books for any kind of insights into who he was, and were those helpful, or is it almost too much to delve into?

You know, I started reading them and then I know me, and I naturally will consciously or subconsciously contort myself to the source material, and that can actually be a bit harmful in the end run. I think there's absolutely a way to stay true to the integrity of Pete Marino as he is in the literature, while giving a fresh perspective.

You're working with Rosie, who obviously is playing the younger Kay as well. What was that like exploring that relationship and again knowing how it's going to inform what becomes of these characters down the line in the show?

I mean, it's awesome. Besides the mirror thing I said earlier, the other thing that you hope you can get as an actor is you get to work with somebody who lights a fire under your ass and makes you level up and go, "Damn, this is where the bar is at." She's just, to say that she's incredibly talented would be an understatement. That woman dedicates everything to her craft and to know that I was in the ring with her was very humbling and very invigorating. She's awesome.

Scarpetta will launch exclusively on Prime Video on March 11.



