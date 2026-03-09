Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal & Eiza Gonzalez Operate IN THE GREY In First Trailer For Guy Ritchie's Latest

Black Bear has released the first official trailer for Guy Ritchie's latest action comedy, In The Grey, which boasts a very impressive cast including Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Kristofer Hivju, Emmett J. Scanlan, Jason Wong, Michael Vu, Fisher Stevens, Rosamund Pike, and Carlos Bardem.

This movie was originally set to hit theaters last year, but ended up being dropped by Lionsgate before Black Bear acquired the distribution rights.

The story focuses on "a covert team of elite operatives who live in the global shadows" (just for a change) who are hired to retrieve a billion-dollar fortune from a ruthless despot.

In the Grey looks to be the usual mix of globetrotting adventure, explosive action and low-stakes thrills Ritchie has become known for. If you're a fan, this should be right up your alley. If you find his style more cringe than cool, probably best to steer well clear.

Check out the trailer and a couple of promo stills at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

First trailer for Guy Ritchie's ‘IN THE GREY’.



•Starring Henry Cavill, Eiza Gonzalez, Rosamund Pike and Jake Gyllenhaal.

•Follows a covert team of elite operatives who are sent to steal back a billion-dollar fortune.



In theaters May 15. pic.twitter.com/Tj6GhybgK4 — Oracle's Movie Crib 🎬🍿 (@oracle_movies) March 9, 2026

First look at Guy Ritchie's new action thriller ‘IN THE GREY’, starring Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza Gonzalez.



In theaters on May 15.



(Source: @Collider) pic.twitter.com/Cv7NQOctm7 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 6, 2026

In The Grey follows a covert team of elite operatives who live within the global shadows, as comfortable wielding power and influence as they are automatic weapons & high explosives. When a ruthless despot steals a billion-dollar fortune, the team is sent to steal it back on what would be for anyone else a suicide mission. What begins as an impossible heist gets much worse, spiraling into an all-out war of strategy, deception and survival.

In The Grey is written and directed by British genre filmmaker Guy Ritchie, director of moviessuch as Lock Stock & Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, Revolver, RocknRolla, Sherlock Holmes and sequel A Game of Shadows, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Disney's Aladdin, The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, The Covenant, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and Fountain of Youth.

Produced by John Friedberg, Dave Caplan, Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson. Black Bear Pictures debuts Ritchie's In The Grey in theaters nationwide starting May 15th.