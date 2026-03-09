Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal & Eiza Gonzalez Operate IN THE GREY In First Trailer For Guy Ritchie's Latest

Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal & Eiza Gonzalez Operate IN THE GREY In First Trailer For Guy Ritchie's Latest

Black Bird has released the first trailer for Guy Ritchie's latest action comedy, In the Grey, which was originally set to hit theaters last year...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 09, 2026 03:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Action
Source: Via ActionNewz.com

Black Bear has released the first official trailer for Guy Ritchie's latest action comedy, In The Grey, which boasts a very impressive cast including Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Kristofer Hivju, Emmett J. Scanlan, Jason Wong, Michael Vu, Fisher Stevens, Rosamund Pike, and Carlos Bardem.

This movie was originally set to hit theaters last year, but ended up being dropped by Lionsgate before Black Bear acquired the distribution rights.

The story focuses on "a covert team of elite operatives who live in the global shadows" (just for a change) who are hired to retrieve a billion-dollar fortune from a ruthless despot.

In the Grey looks to be the usual mix of globetrotting adventure, explosive action and low-stakes thrills Ritchie has become known for. If you're a fan, this should be right up your alley. If you find his style more cringe than cool, probably best to steer well clear.

Check out the trailer and a couple of promo stills at the links below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

In The Grey follows a covert team of elite operatives who live within the global shadows, as comfortable wielding power and influence as they are automatic weapons & high explosives. When a ruthless despot steals a billion-dollar fortune, the team is sent to steal it back on what would be for anyone else a suicide mission. What begins as an impossible heist gets much worse, spiraling into an all-out war of strategy, deception and survival.

In The Grey is written and directed by British genre filmmaker Guy Ritchie, director of moviessuch as Lock Stock & Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, Revolver, RocknRolla, Sherlock Holmes and sequel A Game of Shadows, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Disney's Aladdin, The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man, Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, The Covenant, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and Fountain of Youth.

Produced by John Friedberg, Dave Caplan, Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson. Black Bear Pictures debuts Ritchie's In The Grey in theaters nationwide starting May 15th.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
SCARPETTA Interview: Simon Baker And Hunter Parrish On Their Shared Role As Benton Wesley (Exclusive)
Related:

SCARPETTA Interview: Simon Baker And Hunter Parrish On Their Shared Role As Benton Wesley (Exclusive)
SCARPETTA Interview: Jake Cannavale On How THE MANDALORIAN Prepared Him For New Thriller Series (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

SCARPETTA Interview: Jake Cannavale On How THE MANDALORIAN Prepared Him For New Thriller Series (Exclusive)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder