Marvel's Heroes Becomes Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. In Must-See New Variant Covers

An all-new, all-different S.H.I.E.L.D. recently debuted in the pages of Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti's hit run of Captain America in an arc leading into this summer's Avengers: Armageddon by Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, and Frank Alpizar.

Now, to celebrate the return of the world’s premier intelligence and defence organisation, Marvel's Stormbreakers have reimagined Marvel heroes as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the latest Stormbreaker Variant Cover collection. Featured on titles throughout April, the covers feature Cyclops, Nova, The Thing, Boom-Boom, Thor, Wolverine, Deadpool, and even Hela, all suited up for globe-trotting espionage missions.

The stunning artwork also emulates the classic style of Jim Steranko's legendary '60s Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. covers.

The current class of Marvel's Stormbreakers include Alessandro Cappuccio (Ultimate Wolverine), Netho Diaz (X-Men), Simone Di Meo (X-Men of Apocalypse), Juan Frigeri (Ultimates), Gurihiru (Jeff the Land Shark), Jonas Scharf (Ultimate Endgame), Geoff Shaw (Wade Wilson: Deadpool), and Luciano Vecchio (Uncanny X-Men).

As Marvel Comics puts it, they're "chosen for their remarkable art, notable achievements, and boundless imagination when bringing the Marvel mythos to the page. These creators represent the future of comic book artistry and embody the raw talent to shatter the limits of visual storytelling!"

First launched in 2020, Marvel's Stormbreakers evolved from Marvel's Young Guns program. Over the past 15 years, Marvel selected and recognized 36 up-and-coming artists who went on to draw some of Marvel’s greatest events, iconic series, and beyond, solidifying their place as luminaries in the industry including Steve McNiven, Jim Cheung, Sara Pichelli, Ryan Stegman, and more.

It's been a while since S.H.I.E.L.D. has had anything to do in the MCU, though that could always change in the next Saga of storytelling. As of now, there's nothing to indicate they—of the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. cast—will be part of Avengers: Doomsday, for example.

Check out these new variant covers below.