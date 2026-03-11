Marvel's Heroes Becomes Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. In Must-See New Variant Covers

Marvel's Heroes Becomes Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. In Must-See New Variant Covers

Marvel Comics has revealed new Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. variant covers, the latest cover collection from Marvel's Stormbreakers, coming in April. Cyclops, Thor, Wolverine, and more suit up here.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 11, 2026 05:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

An all-new, all-different S.H.I.E.L.D. recently debuted in the pages of Chip Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti's hit run of Captain America in an arc leading into this summer's Avengers: Armageddon by Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, and Frank Alpizar.

Now, to celebrate the return of the world’s premier intelligence and defence organisation, Marvel's Stormbreakers have reimagined Marvel heroes as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the latest Stormbreaker Variant Cover collection. Featured on titles throughout April, the covers feature Cyclops, Nova, The Thing, Boom-Boom, Thor, Wolverine, Deadpool, and even Hela, all suited up for globe-trotting espionage missions.

The stunning artwork also emulates the classic style of Jim Steranko's legendary '60s Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. covers.

The current class of Marvel's Stormbreakers include Alessandro Cappuccio (Ultimate Wolverine), Netho Diaz (X-Men), Simone Di Meo (X-Men of Apocalypse), Juan Frigeri (Ultimates), Gurihiru (Jeff the Land Shark), Jonas Scharf (Ultimate Endgame), Geoff Shaw (Wade Wilson: Deadpool), and Luciano Vecchio (Uncanny X-Men).

As Marvel Comics puts it, they're "chosen for their remarkable art, notable achievements, and boundless imagination when bringing the Marvel mythos to the page. These creators represent the future of comic book artistry and embody the raw talent to shatter the limits of visual storytelling!"

First launched in 2020, Marvel's Stormbreakers evolved from Marvel's Young Guns program. Over the past 15 years, Marvel selected and recognized 36 up-and-coming artists who went on to draw some of Marvel’s greatest events, iconic series, and beyond, solidifying their place as luminaries in the industry including Steve McNiven, Jim Cheung, Sara Pichelli, Ryan Stegman, and more.

It's been a while since S.H.I.E.L.D. has had anything to do in the MCU, though that could always change in the next Saga of storytelling. As of now, there's nothing to indicate they—of the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. cast—will be part of Avengers: Doomsday, for example.

Check out these new variant covers below.

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

On Sale 4/1

NOVA: CENTURION #6 Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

On Sale 4/8

KNULL #4 Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Variant Cover by SIMONE DI MEO
MORTAL THOR #9 Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Variant Cover by NETHO DIAZ

On Sale 4/15

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #4 Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Variant Cover by GURIHIRU

On Sale 4/22

CYCLOPS #3 Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Variant Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO
WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #3 Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Variant Cover by GEOFF SHAW
WOLVERINE #19 JUAN FRIGERI Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Variant Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

On Sale 5/6

FANTASTIC FOUR #10 Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Variant Cover by JONAS SCHARF

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
8 Controversial SPIDER-MAN Comic Book Moments Fans Will NEVER Forgive Marvel For
Related:

8 Controversial SPIDER-MAN Comic Book Moments Fans Will NEVER Forgive Marvel For
Marvel Comics Executive Reveals Why He'd Rather Make Fans Angry Than Indifferent
Recommended For You:

Marvel Comics Executive Reveals Why He'd Rather Make Fans Angry Than Indifferent

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder