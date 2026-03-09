Marvel Comics Celebrates CIVIL WAR's 20th Anniversary With Epic New Hero vs. Hero Variant Covers

Marking 20 years of the groundbreaking Marvel Comics epic, new "Civil War Celebration Variant Covers" arrive in comic book stores this May, and we have a first look at their epic hero vs. hero clashes.

By JoshWilding - Mar 09, 2026 04:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

It's been 20 years since Marvel Comics pitted their most legendary superheroes against each other and asked the question "Whose Side Are You On" in Mark Millar and Steve McNiven's Civil War.

This May, Marvel honours the milestone anniversary of the groundbreaking event with Civil War: Unmasked, a recently announced limited series by Christos Gage and Edgar Salazar revealing all-new stories set during the Civil War era, and new "Civil War Celebration Variant Covers."

Illustrated by today's top artists, the new cover collection spotlights epic matchups between both sides of the conflict that tore the superhero community apart. The showdowns depicted include memorable battles from the event, like Captain America vs. Spider-Man and Hercules vs. the infamous clone of Thor, as well as never-before-seen throwdowns like Storm vs Ms. Marvel and Cyclops vs. Wonder Man.

The "Civil War Celebration Variant Covers" will grace some of Marvel's hottest titles and be showcased using the now-iconic Civil War trade dress.

The original Civil War redefined event storytelling and unleashed shockwaves across the Marvel Universe that are still felt today. Millar and McNiven's modern masterpiece went on to become one of Marvel's best-selling collections and the inspiration behind sequels, films, video games, and more. 

Discussing his personal connection to Civil War, Gage explained, "In 2006, I was a rookie comic book writer when a short delay in the production of the epic Civil War event limited series led to me being offered the one-shot Iron Man/Captain America: Casualties of War. It was my first really high-profile project at Marvel, a big hit, and 20 years later, they still haven't managed to get rid of me."

"So it's a thrill and an honor to revisit that troubled time with Civil War: Unmasked, in which I have the privilege of joining with brilliant artist Edgar Salazar and trend-setting original Civil War colorist Morry Hollowell to reveal never-before-told stories from that milestone event," he added.

Check out all ten "Civil War Celebration Variant Covers" below, and stay tuned for more on these 20th anniversary celebrations as we have it. 

image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

On Sale 5/6

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #28 CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS
IRON MAN #5 CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE
STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT #4 CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK
X-MEN #29 CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

On Sale 5/13

CAPTAIN AMERICA #11 CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU
MORTAL THOR #10 CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN
WOLVERINE #20 CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER

On Sale 5/20

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #29 CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND
FANTASTIC FOUR #11 CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO
PUNISHER #4 CIVIL WAR CELEBRATION VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

View Recorder