BISHOP Faces His Future In New Marvel Comics Limited Series This Summer

Bishop, the energy-absorbing powerhouse X-Man, hails from one of mutantkind's darkest futures. This June, that future comes back to haunt him in Bishop, an all-new five-issue limited series by superstar writer Saladin Ahmed (Wolverine) and newcomer artist Mario Santoro (Storm).

In the series, Bishop finds himself in a fight against fate when the Final Brotherhood, a new group of villains originating from his future, journeys to the past to end his time in the present once and for all.

To stop them and prevent further disruption to the timeline, Bishop will team up with his sister, Shard, a fan-favourite character who starred in '90s X-Factor and in a previous Bishop solo series, whose tragic fate haunts Bishop to this day.

Similar to recently launched solo X-titles like Rogue and Cyclops, Marvel Comics says that Bishop "promises to deliver a thrilling, standalone saga that encapsulates the heart and history of the character—all while putting them through the wringer on their most challenging and legacy-defining missions yet."

Here's the official description for this summer's Bishop #1:

THE TIME-LOST X-MAN IS BACK! Bishop has always lived by a strict code. But that code will get called into question when his sister, Shard, is sent to the present right before she died! Will Bishop adhere to his principles and protect the timestream? Or will he risk it all to save the most important person in his life?

"I'm having a blast doing a deep dive into the dark corners of Lucas Bishop's time-travel traumatised mind!" Ahmed said. "I'm a writer who loves both family drama and spectacle, so getting to juxtapose the big visual comic book elements of temporal warping and explosive powers with the quiet pain and joy of sibling relationships is my happy place."

"Mario Santoro's pages for this are a thrill, including some insane designs for our new 'hybrid' mutant villains, the Final Brotherhood!"

Santoro added, "When I drew issues of Storm, I also had the pleasure of drawing Bishop, and I really enjoyed doing it. I never imagined that I would get a chance to draw an incredible solo adventure for the character."

"I have always loved the X-Men, and I’m thrilled every time I get to work with one of them. I'm also excited to work with a fantastic team led by [Editor] Darren Shan and alongside Saladin Ahmed, who wrote an incredible story for Lucas."

Check out Davide Paratore's main cover for Bishop #1 below, along with variant covers by Fabrizio De Tommaso and Skottie Young.