SUPERMAN/SPIDER-MAN Variant Covers, Interior Artwork, And Backup Story Details Revealed By Marvel

Marvel Comics and DC Comics' latest crossover comic is nearly here. DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1 hits stands in March, followed by Marvel's Spider-Man/Superman #1 in April.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, the first-ever Marvel/DC crossover, each one-shot features team-ups of two of the world's most beloved superheroes, Spider-Man and Superman, along with backup tales with more mind-blowing Marvel/DC character team-ups.

Today, you can check out the final variant covers for Spider-Man/Superman, along with a sneak peek at the lead story by New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer and superstar artist Pepe Larraz.

The new variant covers revealed today include an homage cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli inspired by Civil War #1, an homage cover by David Marquez inspired by Power Man and Iron Fist #50, an homage cover by Sanford Greene inspired by Infinity Gauntlet #1, a cover by Adam Hughes depicting Black Cat busted by Power Girl, and a cover by Ivan Talavera spotlighting Silk and Supergirl.

We also have a new breakdown of backup takes from Spider-Man/Superman #1:

In the shadow-laden 1930s, SPIDER-MAN NOIR encounters the original GOLDEN AGE SUPERMAN as told by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin!

Industry powerhouse Geoff Johns delivers his first Marvel story in over 20 years, teaming up with frequent collaborator and fellow superstar Gary Frank! A crisis ensues as the hit creative team bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of MYSTERIO…but is their true foe an ally out of control?!

SYMBIOTE hordes invade Metropolis as a new War of the Realms ignites in Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman’s epic reunion starring Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, Wonder Woman and more!

Co-creator of STEEL Louise Simonson and artist Todd Nauck hammer out the tale of John Henry Irons’ clash with the HOBGOBLIN.

Current Amazing Spider-Man scribe Joe Kelly and artist Humberto Ramos deliver a campus crossover between GWEN STACY and LANA LANG!

SPIDER-MAN (MILES MORALES) teams up with SUPERMAN in a tale by Miles’ legendary co-creators, Brian Michael Bendis, who recently made his grand return to Marvel, and Sara Pichelli!

GHOST-SPIDER and SUPERGIRL form an unbreakable bond on a high-stakes adventure by current All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider scribe Stephanie Phillips and superstar artist Phil Noto!

Masterful super hero storytellers Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung reunite to put their own spin on a Spider-Man/Superman team-up!

Deadpool/Batman and Batman/Deadpool were huge hits for Marvel and DC, so chances are these crossovers will continue. Beyond that, it seems likely we'll eventually get a full-blown crossover event from the two publishers, though figuring out the logistics is probably taking them a while.

Check out these new covers for Spider-Man/Superman below.