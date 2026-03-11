DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star [SPOILER] Confirms They'll Return For Season 3

We're less than two weeks away from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's premiere on Disney+, and at least one actor has now been confirmed for Season 3 (which begins production in New York later this month).

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Arty Froushan revealed that he'll be starting work on the show's next batch of episodes in the coming weeks.

"I'm going to be filming some of season three of Daredevil," the actor told the trade in passing, "which is the Marvel series I’ve been doing on and off. That'll be coming up in spring."

There are many ways Buck, a.k.a. Bullet, can evolve moving forward. If theories about Season 3 taking place in prison are correct, then perhaps he, too, will be behind bars. Alternatively, the villain may become more of a physical threat to the Man Without Fear.

In the MCU, Buck Cashman is an associate and fixer for Mayor Wilson Fisk and his wife, Vanessa Fisk. Despite somewhat filling the void left by James Wesley, Cashman is also an expert marksman, serving as The Kingpin's bodyguard and assassin.

"We finish up the Mayor Fisk run with season 2," showrunner Dario Scardapane recently confirmed. "As that storyline comes to its inevitable conclusion, what we’re doing going forward feels more like a return to the [Frank] Miller-era comics. So yeah, it was fun to play in the realm of politics, but I like something a little more street level, personally."

The social embargo for the series lifts on March 17 at 9am PT/12pm ET. Reviews will go live on March 24 at 6pm PT/9pm ET. Be sure to check back here then to read our verdict on Season 2.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.