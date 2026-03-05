DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Posters Tease The Battle For New York's Soul

Despite claims that Marvel Studios dropped the ball on Wonder Man's marketing campaign, it started giving the 8-episode series a promotional push pretty early (going as far back as Simon Williams' surprise appearance on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' red carpet).

While we got a teaser trailer for Daredevil: Born Again at the end of January, it feels like we're once again back to Disney+ marketing MCU TV shows at the last possible minute.

Fans are impatiently waiting for a new sneak peek, but in the meantime, we have some new posters for Season 2. The first uses "The City Without Fear" tagline from the Season 1 finale and shows the Man Without Fear in his new suit, as Mayor Wilson Fisk's shadow looms large overhead.

We also have officially released versions of the "Wanted" and "Missing" posters recently spotted on the streets of New York. Those were posted on social media by the Marvel Korea account; meanwhile, Disney has officially released a new still from the movie, minus the ugly watermark that was plastered on it previously.

"The task of season one was a really sick kind of fun," Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane recently shared. "They'd gone in a direction where it was a different kind of show. It was much more of a procedural, much more focused on the courtroom."

To get the series where it needed to be, Scardapane admits they had to make "do this cobbled-together Frankenstein," adding, "By landing really strongly at the beginning and end with an idea of 'This is what the show wants to be, this is what the show is', we were able to kick the narrative into the second season relatively unfettered."

"You'll see in some of these episodes that we were able to really let it rip in a way we might not have been able to last season."

Check out these new Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 posters below.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.