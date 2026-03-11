DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Motion Poster Introduces The Symbol Of Hell's Kitchen

The marketing push for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is off to a slow start, a surprise when the premiere is less than two weeks away. While we wait on a much-needed new trailer, a motion poster has dropped, setting up the Man Without Fear as New York's only hope for salvation.

It's a cool promo, and one that includes a brief new look at what's to come in the series when it returns. Showrunner Dario Scardapane has confirmed that Season 2 will end the Mayor Fisk storyline, so the stage is set here for an epic clash.

Understandably, many fans are questioning Spider-Man's absence from this war, so we can only hope that Spider-Man: Brand New Day does something to address what currently feels like one of the MCU's biggest plot holes.

Check out this new promo poster for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 in the X post below.

The symbol of Hell's Kitchen.



Marvel Television’s #DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 streams March 24, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/IcHqzXcEbF — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 11, 2026

In related news, there's speculation that Matt Murdock will have two costumes in Daredevil: Born Again. The first will be his red suit painted black, while the second will be a newly created black uniform that's based specifically on what he wore during Charles Soule's Daredevil run.

There's certainly enough evidence to suggest that's the case, as there's a noticeable difference between the two suits. Hopefully, all will become clear soon. For most fans, the classic red costume with the "DD" logo remains a must.

honestly guys what’s more likely:

A. Funko made figures based on both outdated AND correct concept art and released both of them TOGETHER, as well as rivals using the outdated look.



Or B. There are two suits pic.twitter.com/YhrUcxHYl3 — Marv (@marvguy_) March 10, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season also marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favourite Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.