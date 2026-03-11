Elijah Wood Breaks Silence On THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM Frodo Return Rumors

With The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum seemingly recasting most of Middle-earth's characters with younger actors, it's looking increasingly likely that Sir Ian McKellen and Andy Serkis will be the movie's only familiar faces (and the latter will, of course, be hidden beneath the CG Gollum).

It makes sense given that it's been over two decades since The Return of the King wrapped up the trilogy, especially as there are rumblings about The Hunt for Gollum being the first in a new series of movies. However, during a convention appearance last year, McKellen let it slip that Frodo will also appear.

In an interview with The Sunday Times (via SFFGazette.com), Elijah Wood was asked about potentially returning to Middle-earth, and while he stopped short of confirming anything, it certainly sounds likely.

"It hasn’t been officially announced, but at a convention last August, Ian sort of let the cat out of the bag. So there is a good chance," Wood teased, all but confirming he'll be back. "I’m not able to officially say anything until it’s announced, but I will say I’m thrilled with the prospect of another film."

"It’s always a little nerve-racking when people talk about new movies for a world like Middle-earth," the actor continued. "Everyone gets a little protective and hopes it retains its level of integrity, but this story is fun, thrilling. There is a genuine feeling of getting the band back together."

When it was put to him that McKellen has said he wouldn't want another actor to play Gandalf while he's still alive, Wood mused, "I totally get that. I certainly wouldn’t want anybody else to play Frodo either as long as I’m alive and able."

"And I can also recognise what fun that is going to be — when you are in the cinema, and you see the hat turn around, and it’s Gandalf. Because I’m also a fan, and excited to see how it all comes together," he concluded.

While all signs point to Wood reprising his most iconic role in The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, insider Daniel Richtman is reporting that the actor is currently in talks to come back as Frodo. Presumably, he and McKellen's Gandalf will reunite for scenes set somewhere during the original trilogy (perhaps as bookends, as the wizard recounts this tale to his Hobbit friend).

Andy Serkis will direct The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum and reprise his role as Gollum. Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh, who wrote The Lord of the Rings trilogy, are penning the screenplay, along with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou (The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim).

The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit director Peter Jackson, meanwhile, is producing the project. While Serkis and Sir Ian McKellen (Gandalf the Grey) are the only cast members confirmed to return, the expectation is that an announcement revealing the full ensemble may be imminent before shooting starts later this year.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is set to be released in theaters on December 17, 2027.