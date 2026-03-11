THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Face-Off Against The Hutt Twins In New Extended TV Spot

We're now just over two months away from the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, and Disney has shared an extended TV spot for the first Star Wars movie since the sequel trilogy concluded with the much-maligned The Rise of Skywalker.

“Episode VII was a completely different entity,” Dave Filoni said in a recent interview with Empire. “I had dreams of Episode VII since I came out of Return Of The Jedi. You were like, ‘After VI comes VII! Where’s VII?’ We’re in a completely different era of Star Wars now."

The promo is mostly made up of footage from the recent full trailer, but there are a couple of new shots. In addition to a new look at Din Djarin and Grogu flying towards their ship, we see the little fan-favourite alien let out an adorable sneeze when Mando asks if he's doing okay.

The movie will see Djarin and Grogu brought before the Hutt Twins, who we first met in The Book of Boba Fett. It looks like the evil crime lords will attempt to execute the heroes by feeding them to a giant Dragonsnake - likely a nod to Jabba trapping Luke Skywalker in the Rancor pit in Return of the Jedi.

During a recent interview, former Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy revealed whether Grogu will speak in the movie (he's previously only communicated in baby-like coos and gurgles).

The exec described Grogu as “another perfect example of a character that has to emote and you have to feel connected to, and he never speaks a word.” Kennedy added that audiences will fall deeper in love with the little green fella “on the big screen, and he never says a word.”

Kennedy's comments about Grogu were met with some backlash on social media from those who consider the no-talking reveal a "spoiler."

Check out the new spot below, along with the previously-released teasers.

Jon Favreau directs and produce the feature spin-off, with Kennedy and Filoni also serving as producers.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau said of directing his first Star Wars movie in a previous statement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

Kennedy added, "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

Pedro Pascal will return as Din Djarin, with Alien icon Sigourney Weaver also on board as Ward, a colonel and leader of the New Republic's Adelphi Rangers who previously served as a pilot for the Rebel Alliance. The Clone Wars bounty hunter, Embo, is believed to be the main villain.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026.