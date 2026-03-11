THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Face-Off Against The Hutt Twins In New Extended TV Spot

THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Face-Off Against The Hutt Twins In New Extended TV Spot

A 60-second TV spot for The Mandalorian and Grogu has been released, and while it's mostly made up of footage from the recent trailer, there are a few new shots in there...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 11, 2026 06:03 AM EST
Filed Under: The Mandalorian
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

We're now just over two months away from the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, and Disney has shared an extended TV spot for the first Star Wars movie since the sequel trilogy concluded with the much-maligned The Rise of Skywalker.

“Episode VII was a completely different entity,” Dave Filoni said in a recent interview with Empire. “I had dreams of Episode VII since I came out of Return Of The Jedi. You were like, ‘After VI comes VII! Where’s VII?’ We’re in a completely different era of Star Wars now."

The promo is mostly made up of footage from the recent full trailer, but there are a couple of new shots. In addition to a new look at Din Djarin and Grogu flying towards their ship, we see the little fan-favourite alien let out an adorable sneeze when Mando asks if he's doing okay.

The movie will see Djarin and Grogu brought before the Hutt Twins, who we first met in The Book of Boba Fett. It looks like the evil crime lords will attempt to execute the heroes by feeding them to a giant Dragonsnake - likely a nod to Jabba trapping Luke Skywalker in the Rancor pit in Return of the Jedi.

During a recent interview, former Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy revealed whether Grogu will speak in the movie (he's previously only communicated in baby-like coos and gurgles).

The exec described Grogu as “another perfect example of a character that has to emote and you have to feel connected to, and he never speaks a word.” Kennedy added that audiences will fall deeper in love with the little green fella “on the big screen, and he never says a word.” 

Kennedy's comments about Grogu were met with some backlash on social media from those who consider the no-talking reveal a "spoiler."

Check out the new spot below, along with the previously-released teasers.

Jon Favreau directs and produce the feature spin-off, with Kennedy and Filoni also serving as producers.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," Favreau said of directing his first Star Wars movie in a previous statement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

 Kennedy added, "Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen."

Pedro Pascal will return as Din Djarin, with Alien icon Sigourney Weaver also on board as Ward, a colonel and leader of the New Republic's Adelphi Rangers who previously served as a pilot for the Rebel Alliance. The Clone Wars bounty hunter, Embo, is believed to be the main villain.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Kathleen Kennedy On Stepping Down As Lucasfilm President & Whether Grogu Will Speak In THE MANDALORIAN Movie
Related:

Kathleen Kennedy On Stepping Down As Lucasfilm President & Whether Grogu Will Speak In THE MANDALORIAN Movie
Why Din Djarin's Helmet Come Off In THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU - And Why It Made Perfect Sense
Recommended For You:

Why Din Djarin's Helmet Come Off In THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU - And Why It "Made Perfect Sense"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder