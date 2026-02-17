THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Trailer Breakdown: 7 Biggest Reveals And Possible Spoilers

There's been a lot of scepticism surrounding The Mandalorian and Grogu since the first teaser trailer was released last year. Fortunately, today's new trailer has helped to assuage those with a preview that makes it clear this story is worthy of the big screen. Lucasfilm had to deliver something epic with this latest sneak peek, and it delivered on that and big reveals. That gives us plenty to discuss, from surprise live-action debuts to what exactly Din Djarin and The Child are up to in this theatrical follow-up to The Mandalorian. Whether this movie marks Jon Favreau's Star Wars send-off or is the start of a new trilogy, there's plenty for fans to get excited about. To read this breakdown in full—be warned that potential spoilers follow—click on the "Next"/View List" buttons below.

7. Martin Scorsese Joins Star Wars Your ears aren't deceiving you; that is indeed Goodfellas and The Wolf of Wall Street director Martin Scorsese voicing a six-limbed alien with little interest in pointing Din Djarin in the direction of the Hutts (we'll get to them, and the surprisingly ripped Rotta, soon). Scorsese is no fan of superheroes, but he's a longtime friend of Star Wars creator George Lucas. Jon Favreau, meanwhile, has repeatedly shared his admiration for the legendary filmmaker, likely explaining how this voice cameo came to pass.



6. The Mandalorian's Mission Din Djarin and Grogu are now working for the New Republic, hunting down those who need to be brought to justice. Sigourney Weaver's Colonel Ward wants to stop a war from breaking out, and we later catch a glimpse of the remaining Imperial Remnants on Hoth. Following Moff Gideon's defeat in The Mandalorian Season 3, we wouldn't be surprised if The Mandalorian and Grogu opens with the titular duo putting an end to that faction once and for all. Of course, other members of the Empire are still out there and eventually form the First Order.



5. Embo Introduced in The Clone Wars, Embo is a Kyuzo male bounty hunter who carries a bowcaster and wears a large-rimmed circular hat, which he uses as a weapon or a shield. He's worked for the Hutt Clans, battling the former Sith Lord Maul, Anakin Skywalker, and more. We see here that he's working for The Twins, Jabba the Hutt's cousins, who were driven off Tatooine by Boba Fett. Embo is the one who removes Din Djarin's helmet and presents it to his employers, a huge moment that is bound to have a significant impact on the character's story.



4. Grogu Goes It Alone With Din Djarin captured and pitted against all manner of creatures, it appears Grogu will spend a decent chunk of this movie trying to rescue his father (a fun twist on the show's premise, where the opposite was typically true). With that, The Child suits up and sets off on his mission. Interestingly, it sounds like The Twins want to get their hands on Grogu, a hint perhaps that they'll be revealed as the ones who stole him from Jedi Master Kelleran Beq in the first place. There are also some deliberate parallels to Yoda here, including a visit to a Dagobah-like planet.



3. Rotta The Hutt Rotta the Hutt is the son of Jabba the Hutt, and voiced by Jeremy Allen White in The Mandalorian and Grogu. Why is Din Djarin squaring off with this ripped Hutt in a gladiatorial arena? If we had to hazard a guess, The Twins have orchestrated this battle on the giant Dejarik board. Given his animated history, Rotta being nothing like his father and serving as an ally to Din would be a fun way to subvert fan expectations. Hopefully, whatever The Twins are up to is serious enough to ensure the first Star Wars movie since 2019 has Galaxy-altering stakes.



2. Zeb Orrelios Returns Zeb Orrelios is a Lasat Rebel who piloted the Ghost in Star Wars Rebels. Voice actor Steve Blum was tasked with bringing the heroic pilot and warrior to life, and Zeb, who grew close with Ezra Bridger as the series continued, ended up being a key member of the Rebellion. The Mandalorian Season 3 confirmed that he's now serving in the New Republic, and all signs point to him having a decent role in this movie. Piecing together the clues, we'd bet on him being sent to track down Din Djarin before teaming up with Grogu to save the bounty hunter.

