RICK AND MORTY Season 9 Premiere Date & First-Look Revealed: "No AI Slop! Just Grade A Organic Slop"

Get ready to portal-jump back into the multiverse!

Adult Swim has announced that the "bigger, bolder, and more ambitious than ever" ninth season of its anarchic animated series, Rick and Morty, is set to premiere on Sunday, May 24 at 11:00pm ET/PT, and we have a first official look via some promo images (the first clip is expected to debut at some point tomorrow) and a poster.

“I know it’s my job to say that this show just keeps topping itself, but it also has the benefit of being true,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim. “It’s kind of scary what this show unit is doing season over season—just pouring an absurd amount of talent and brilliance into these episodes. From the first frame, you’re going to see great high‑concept insanity with some of the best character writing ever done. Again, it’s my job to say that, but it’s also true.”

We also have a logline, though it doesn't exactly reveal very much about the upcoming episodes!

"Rick and Morty is back, baby! Season Nine is all certified bangers. No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop, made by real humans with real human traits like back hair and cysts. Please watch, or we'll have neglected our families for nothing."

Rick and Morty has been going strong since it first hit our screens back in 2013. Though the show's popularity has waned somewhat (season 8 was considered a low point by many fans) over the years, it remains a ratings juggernaut.

Adult Swim severed ties with co-creator Justin Roiland when he was accused of domestic violence (the charges were later dropped), with fellow co-creator Dan Harmon taking over as lone showrunner.

Roiland also provided the voices for both Rick and Morty (as well as a number of supporting characters), so the misanthropic time-traveller and his put-upon grandson are now voiced by Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden, respectively.

Check out the poster and some images featuring the titular duo at the links below.

Key art for "RICK AND MORTY" Season 9



Premiering May 24 on #AdultSwim and streaming August 31 on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/MXwlNNXqv8 — Animation on HBO Max (@AnimationOnMax) March 11, 2026

pic.twitter.com/W0sbsbVmNz — KmayTv | Cine + Series + Tecnología + Gaming (@KMay_TV) March 11, 2026

Rick and Morty was the #1 comedy across all of cable during seasons three, four, five and six, and has garnered two Emmys for “Outstanding Animated Program.” It stars Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer and is Executive Produced by Dan Harmon and Scott Marder, who also serves as showrunner.

A global cultural juggernaut, the ninth season of Rick and Morty will debut in over 170 countries in 42 languages. In the U.S., new episodes will be available for purchase from digital retailers the day after they premiere on Adult Swim.