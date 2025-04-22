RICK AND MORTY Are Back In A New Trailer For Season 8

Morty and his genius grandpa Rick are on for their eighth season in May. A new trailer was just released, and you can check it out here!

By ChandlerMcniel - Apr 22, 2025 06:04 PM EST
Space Beth, regular Beth, Jerry, Summer, and, of course, Rick and Morty will return for season eight of the massively popular Adult Swim on May 25th at 11:00 PM. It’s been about a year and a half since the last season of Rick and Morty ended with the season finale titled “Fear No Mort”, and fans of the series have been dying for more. 

“The best high concept sci-fi rigamarole in the universe is back," says the new trailer.

You can check out the trailer for the new season below.

“The Last Temptation of Jerry,” is an upcoming season eight episode that has been talked about more than others. It features a religious plotline that shows Rick and Morty’s search for the real deal Easter Bunny as Space Christians. In the season eight trailer, Jerry is seen gnawing a head of lettuce with inhuman-like speed. Could Jerry be the Easter Bunny? Who knows with Rick and Morty

Season eight will have ten episodes which falls right in line with Rick and Morty’s other seasons. The episodes are titled "Summer of All Fears", "Valkyrick", "The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly", "The Last Temptation of Jerry", "Cyro Mort a Rickver", "The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button", "Ricker than Fiction", "Nomortland", "Morty Daddy", and "Hot Rick". Clearly, they aren’t going to run out of puns to use the characters’ names in any time soon. 

On Rotten Tomatoes, season one of Rick and Morty has a matching audience and critic score of ninety seven percent. Season two saw a slight drop down to ninety one percent for critics, but the audience score stayed the same. Season three sits at ninety three percent for critics and ninety five percent for audiences. Season four’s scores are ninety six percent and eighty five respectively. Season six’s is ninety one and eighty eight, and season seven’s are seventy seven and fifty, the lowest out of all the seasons. 

Between the sixth and seventh seasons of the show, Justin Roiland, who had voiced both Rick and Morty for every other season, was replaced after he faced charges of domestic violence. Taking over for the voice of Rick is Ian Cardoni and Morty was taken over by Harry Belden. Both voice actors will be reprising their roles for season eight.

Rick and Morty is known for its dark, ridiculous, and over the top comedy, as well as its science fiction adventures that barely exist within realistically possible parameters. It’s also known for the emotional weight the characters carry with them as they are all deeply flawed individuals with everlasting problems. 

Are you excited for Rick and Morty season eight? Let us know in the comments!

Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 4/22/2025, 6:53 PM
I hope it's better than season 7
thedrudo
thedrudo - 4/22/2025, 6:59 PM
It used to be pretty funny
RealTurner
RealTurner - 4/22/2025, 7:16 PM
Morty will actually have lines, right? He screams a few times and says maybe three words lol. Rick sounds pretty good now but I’m sure before too long, if people keep watching, it’s the old voices that will feel “off.”

