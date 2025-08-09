RUMOR: PEACEMAKER Season 2 Explains DCEU/DCU Continuity Issues With Some Huge Cameos - SPOILERS

RUMOR: PEACEMAKER Season 2 Explains DCEU/DCU Continuity Issues With Some Huge Cameos - SPOILERS

Much has been said about how Peacemaker season 2 will explain Christopher Smith's run-in with the Justice League, and a new rumour claims to shed some light on how the show fixes any continuity issues.

By JoshWilding - Aug 09, 2025 03:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

DC Studios' DCEU reboot hasn't quite been the fresh start most fans imagined it would be. While James Gunn and Peter Safran have mostly started from scratch with the DCU, the former's decision to enlist several familiar faces from Peacemaker has led to some confusion. 

Gunn's explanation is that these are different versions of the same characters with slightly different backgrounds. It makes sense, but further confusing matters is the fact that Peacemaker season 2 will include a Multiversal storyline, with Christopher Smith visiting a world where he's a beloved hero. 

The prevailing theory was that this would explain his journey from the DCEU to the DCU. However, Gunn has confirmed that's not the case, despite confirming that Peacemaker will somehow address the change. 

Well, we now have some insights from @MyTimeToShineH, who explains, "The first episode of Peacemaker Season 2 opens with 'Previously in the DCU.' It's mostly all season 1 footage, but there are a couple of changes. Danielle Brooks' character now talks about calling in the Justice Gang, and they reshot the Justice League cameo from the finale."

"Now, it's Mister Terrific, Superman, [Guy Gardner], Hawkgirl, and Supergirl (all but [Green Lantern] and Hawkgirl are in shadow)," the insider adds.

This actually sounds really clever, and by showing rather than telling us that the Justice Gang showed up in place of the Justice League, the new DCU canon is quickly established. 

Supergirl's presence alongside the Justice Gang is definitely noteworthy, as it appears to confirm that she eventually joins the superhero team (if Gunn simply needed to make up the numbers, he could have had Metamorpho's silhouette alongside the rest of these heroes). 

How do you feel about Peacemaker's attempt to explain any canon issues? Let us know your thoughts below, and check back here soon for our review of the first five episodes. 

Peacemaker follows the explosive escapades of the character John Cena reprises in the aftermath of James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad—a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.

The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

This second batch of episodes will star John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. Joel Kinnaman is also rumoured to appear as Rick Flag Jr. 

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on HBO on August 21. 

