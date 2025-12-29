RUMOR: AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Plans For Doctor Doom Completely Changes THE FANTASTIC FOUR's Post-Credits Scene

Despite the seemingly endless list of rumours and theories that can be found online, it's apparent that we actually know very little about Marvel Studios' plans for Avengers: Doomsday.

While we can piece together certain plot beats, the movie's evolution from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to Avengers: Doomsday has turned the Multiverse Saga on its head; Kang the Conqueror is out, and in his place is Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

If the Russo Brothers are following the comics, Doom will set out to "save" the Multiverse by creating a new reality—Battleworld—that he rules over. That seems a likely destination for Avengers: Secret Wars, but how we get there promises to be a lot of fun.

Some new intel comes our way today from @MyTimeToShineH. In a subscriber-only post on X, the insider writes, "The difference between Doomsday and the other Avengers films is that Doom is on the heroes’ side for much of it. Obviously, he’s only pretending - big surprise! But that does make it a bit different from the other films."

Will Doom win the trust of Earth's Mightiest Heroes by presenting himself as an ally who shares the same face as Tony Stark, a.k.a. the Invincible Iron Man? We wouldn't discount the possibility, especially as Downey playing both characters surely has to come into play at some point.

What's really interesting about this rumour is how it changes what we thought we knew about The Fantastic Four: First Steps' mid-credits scene.

While it initially seemed like Doom might be about to kidnap young Franklin Richards, that interaction may have been the villain's attempt to win Marvel's First Family to his side. How? By presenting himself as an ally who was sharing a tender moment with a child not unlike the one he supposedly lost in an Incursion.

There are also rumblings on social media—and these are less verifiable—that the fourth Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer will show the Fantastic Four's ship arriving in Wakanda, with Doom in tow! We'll have to wait and see whether that's true.

Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom and Iron Man are featured on special covers for the ‘ULTIMATE ENDGAME’ comic series! pic.twitter.com/ZGuOJdYvGA — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) December 29, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.