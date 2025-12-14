PEACEMAKER Star John Cena Officially Retires From WWE At Controversial SATURDAY NIGHT'S MAIN EVENT

Yesterday evening, Peacemaker star John Cena competed in his last-ever WWE match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Gunther, who won "The Last Time Is Now" tournament to earn the chance to face the 17-time WWE Champion, ultimately emerged victorious, a decision that's proven controversial among pro wrestling fans.

Cena's year-long retirement tour has been undeniably hit-or-miss, with a great deal of unhappiness surrounding his elimination at the Royal Rumble by Jey Uso and the fallout from an otherwise unforgettable heel turn.

There have been plenty of highlights, though, including his Intercontinental Championship win (making Cena a Grand Slam Champion, at last) and stellar matches with CM Punk, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles.

As we first explained on TheRingReport.com, the Leader of the Cenation put on a stellar showing against Gunther. In the closing moments of the match, he repeatedly attempted to break out of the formidable Austrian's patented sleeper hold. Despite preaching "Never Give Up," Cena knew his time was now, and smiled before accepting his career had reached its end by tapping out.

As noted, many fans have expressed anger over Cena's loss. However, from a storytelling perspective, that smile was a beautiful moment of him coming to terms with now being the right time to pass the torch to the next generation.

After the match, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes presented Cena with their respective titles before a video package played recapping his incredible two-decade-plus career. Leaving his arm bands and shoes in the ring, Cena made his exit and snapped off a final salute, telling fans, "It’s been a pleasure serving you all these years. Thank you."

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was heavily booed by fans in the building for booking Cena to lose his final match, and addressed the backlash in an interview after the show.

"I’m actually mildly disappointed. I thought it would be so much louder," he said. "There are time-honoured traditions in our business. There is a way that you handle your business agenda. John has said the right thing his entire career, that it is about leaving this place better than you found it. But you do what is right for the business, you do what is right for this industry."

"John has done that his entire career, and I’m going to do that my entire career. I will do what I believe is right for this business," The Game continued. "If you were to say, 'What will Cena do on his way out?' Take the emotion out of it. He will put somebody over on the way out. He will leave this better than he found it. He will go into the ring and he will make somebody on his way out. That’s what John does."

"It’s what John has always done. I know people will criticise this. People will talk about this moment right here. I’ve got big shoulders. I’m good with it," Levesque concluded.

While Cena will now focus solely on his Hollywood career, the actor and former WWE Superstar (that feels strange to say) will remain under contract with WWE and is expected to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as soon as next year.

You can watch some highlights from his Saturday Night's Main Event send-off in the X posts below.