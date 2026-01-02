Fans Divided By Latest AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY "Leaks" - Are They AI Or A First Look At Steve Rogers' [SPOILER]?

With AI capable of creating highly realistic images—and, on X right now, stripping women down to their underwear—it's hard to believe anything that we see is real.

Social media has been bombarded by fake Avengers: Doomsday AI leaks for weeks, but there's always a chance that a few genuine articles are hidden among the fakes. The owners of several fan accounts have claimed they've seen behind-the-scenes photos from the movie, similar to those that leaked online for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 last year.

Now, those images appear to be showing up online, showcasing various costumes and characters set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday. The problem is, these could be based on the descriptions we've seen, instead of being the photos that inspired those original leaks.

The internet is divided, with this latest batch—show Chris Evans as "Nomad" with Mjolnir in hand—only further muddying the waters. Some argue that these look far too realistic to be AI-generated fakes, while others believe that some of those poses are unnatural enough to suggest AI involvement.

We've run them through several AI checkers and were unable to get a definitive answer. It might be telling that Disney and Marvel Studios haven't hit these shots with copyright takedowns, but our first look at Avengers: Endgame was also from leaked images like these (showcasing, ironically enough, Evans in costume as Captain America). Photos like these are used for posters and as a reference by toy and merchandise companies.

So, real or fake? Honestly, it's hard to say, and we're split 50/50 on this latest batch. Other photos doing the rounds on social media showing characters like Doctor Doom and Yelena Belova are clearly AI-generated, but this lot...well, we're going to leave it up to you do decide.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.