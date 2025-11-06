A First Look At Bullseye's Comic-Accurate Costume In DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Has Leaked Online

Before its creative overhaul, Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 didn't feature Wilson Bethel's Bullseye. Foggy Nelson was going to die off-screen, with some of Hell's Kitchen's dirty cops ultimately revealed as the perpetrators of his murder.

The Disney+ series wrapped up by revealing that Vanessa Fisk had manipulated Dex into killing the lawyer, and it's clear he's now out for revenge. While Season 2 set videos have pointed to Bullseye teaming up with Daredevil, he certainly doesn't look like much of a "hero" in this leaked costume photo.

Dex's tactical suit has undergone a few changes, and now has those familiar, white-coloured bullseye stripes around his neck area. While the style of the villain's mask will remain largely the same in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, we have reason to believe that it, too, will include the bullseye logo.

Where are these costume photos coming from? Well, while they're the real deal, that's something of a mystery. However, it now seems that similar shots from Avengers: Doomsday have been acquired by fans, and we'll be sharing some details on those for you later today.

During a recent convention appearance, Bethel talked about continuing the villain's story. "There are whole new avenues of Dex's interesting, messed-up psyche that we get to explore, and there's some really, really fun stuff that's on the way for Bullseye and Dex."

"I think the coolest Bullseye fight sequence that we have yet to see in the show is part of [Season 2]," the actor added, "one that truly is f*cking awesome."

Commenting on the now-confirmed Season 3, Bethel teased, "As some of you might know, we've already got picked up for another new season that we will start doing next year. We'll have more Bullseye on the way and Kingpin and all the rest."

You can take a closer look at Bullseye's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 costume below, along with some new shots of Charlie Cox suited up as the Man Without Fear.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavours in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Wilson Bethel, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Season 2 additions include Krysten Ritter, Matthew Lillard, Lili Taylor, and Royce Johnson. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+. Season 2 comes to the platform on March 4, 2026.