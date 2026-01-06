AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Teaser Trailer #3 4K Screenshots Reveal A Closer Look At The X-Men's MCU Debut

Earlier today, Marvel Studios officially released the third of four teaser trailers for Avengers: Doomsday. The fourth one has also leaked online, and while we didn't get the Doctor Doom reveal we expected, a trailer will almost certainly drop during next month's Super Bowl.

Excitement for the movie is now pretty high, even if the sneak peeks have raised more questions than provided answers. Still, that's part of the fun with an upcoming blockbuster like Avengers: Doomsday, and the Russo Brothers will surely find ways to keep us talking all year.

Back to that third sneak peek, and even after reuniting us with Steve Rogers and Thor, this preview feels like it'll be hard to beat. Now, we're taking a closer look at the latest Avengers: Doomsday teaser with some 4K screenshots.

These provide a much closer look at the X-Mansion, which, while trashed, isn't the wreck we thought it was after watching last week's blurry leaks.

Instead, it seems the battle with the Sentinels may be taking place outside...well, that or an Incursion. We can't help but wonder if Marvel Studios has shown us the final moments between Professor X and Magneto moments before their reality is destroyed.

The teaser wraps up with the return of James Marsden's Cyclops, unleashing the full force of his optic blasts as a Sentinel stomps through the grounds of the X-Mansion behind him.

For what it's worth, when the Russo Brothers shared this teaser on social media, they captioned it, "Who will you be... When you close your eyes... #FearDoom"

Check out these Avengers: Doomsday trailer screenshots below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.