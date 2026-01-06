AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY's Fourth Teaser Trailer Leaks Online And Reveals A Meeting Decades In The Making

It took a little longer than the last three, but the fourth—and likely final—Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer has finally leaked online.

In it, we find Shuri and M'Baku walking through a desert-like setting, with the Dora Milaje right behind them. There are flashes of a new-look Namor and Namora, before M'Baku introduces himself to a familiar face: the Fantastic Four's Ben Grimm, a.k.a. The Thing.

The final shot is Shuri boarding a Wakandan ship as she performs the iconic "Wakanda Forever!" crossed arms pose.

"I've lost everyone that matters to me," Shuri says. "A King has his duties, to prepare our people for the afterlife. I have mine." The sneak peek ends with, "The Wakandans and Fantastic Four will return in Avengers: Doomsday," and another countdown.

The original Black Panther was introduced in the pages of Fantastic Four #52, so the worlds of the Wakandans and Marvel's First Family colliding on screen has been literally decades in the making. Namor, of course, also has a storied history with the team.

Is this teaser a little underwhelming after three much bigger efforts? Honestly, we've been spoiled, and this is still a very cool glimpse ahead at what's to come in Avengers: Doomsday this December.

Check out the fourth Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer in the player below.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.