THE SUPER MARIO GALAXY MOVIE Final Trailer Released As Donald Glover Joins Cast As Yoshi

Nintendo and Illumination have released the final trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (via Toonado.com), teasing an epic cosmic adventure as new and familiar faces gear up for a universe-spanning battle with Bowser and Bowser Jr.

We also have some big casting news, as it's been confirmed that Solo: A Star Wars Story star Donald Glover is lending his voice to Yoshi. Joining him in the ensemble are Wednesday icon Luis Guzmán as Wart and Insecure star Issa Rae as Honey Queen.

The animation in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie looks gorgeous, and there are plenty of deep-cut references for longtime Mario fans, including an appearance from R.O.B.

Like the first movie, we'd expect a balance of kid-friendly humour with the kind of nods to the games meant to keep die-hards happy. That's a good balance, and one that steered The Super Mario Bros. Movie to huge critical and commercial success.

Last year, Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto hyped up the sequel when he said, "The setting for the next movie is, just as the title says, the galaxy. That’s all I can really say. We’re in the final stages of production now, but I think it’s going to be fun."

"I usually just say, 'I’ll keep working on it until it becomes fun,' so that alone should tell you how confident I am," the legendary Nintendo figure continued, adding, "As a producer, I tried to make sure the team functioned smoothly. Many of the people involved said they’d like to work on the next project as well, so I guess that means we succeeded to some extent."

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie was possible because so many people took action and worked together," Miyamoto concluded.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is an animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros., and follows The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and earned more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Both the 2023 film and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie were produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination and Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is directed by returning filmmakers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, from a screenplay by returning screenwriter Matthew Fogel, with Brian Tyler returning to compose the score.

Benny Safdie and Brie Larson were the last major additions to the cast as Princess Rosalina and Bowser Jr., with Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), and Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek) all reprising their roles from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.