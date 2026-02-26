Iconic Museum Scene From 1989 BATMAN Recreated In LEGO BATMAN: LEGACY OF THE DARK KNIGHT Cinematic

At IGN Fan Fest this week, Warner Bros. Games and DC revealed a new cinematic trailer for the upcoming video game LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. Drawing inspiration from decades of Batman films, television series, comic books, and video games, the highly anticipated action adventure looks to blend rich DC history with the signature charm and humor of the LEGO universe.

In the latest cinematic reveal for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, we get to experience a brick-built take on one of the most memorable moments from the 1989 Batman film. The sequence revisits the scene where the Joker, famously portrayed by Jack Nicholson, storms the Gotham City museum and converts it into his own chaotic art showcase.

The game recreates the moment with playful LEGO flair, capturing the mischief and spectacle of the original while adding its own lighthearted twist. The cinematic is set to “Partyman” by Prince, the energetic track that became synonymous with the scene in the 1989 classic.

For comparison, here’s the original museum takeover from DC’s Batman.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight invites players to embark on Bruce Wayne’s epic journey to become the Caped Crusader from origin to legend. The main campaign chronicles his journey as he trains with The League of Shadows, becomes the hero of Gotham City, and forges a new family of allies with Jim Gordon, Catwoman, Robin, Nightwing, and Batgirl.

Each of the game's seven playable characters — Batman, Jim Gordon, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Catwoman, and Talia al Ghul — bring unique skills and signature gadgets to be used to uncover crimes and complete challenges throughout the immersive Gotham City. Whether you're taking on Batman's iconic Rogues Gallery or trying to discover hidden secrets, it sounds like there will be plenty to do in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

This includes unlocking all the different Batsuits inspired by Batman's 86-year legacy along with individual outfits for every playable character. There are also more than 20 vehicles to experience, from a range of Batmobiles and Batcycles to the legendary Tumbler. And if that weren't enough, you can collect over 250 props and trophies to decorate and customize your Batcave with.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is now available for pre-order and is set to launch on May 29, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). The Deluxe Edition ($89.99) offers 72-hour early access starting May 26, 2026, and includes the Arkham Trilogy Pack, Batman Beyond Pack, Party Music Pack, and Mayhem Collection.

All pre-orders come with The Dark Knight Returns Batsuit at launch, inspired by the legendary comic series. Players with a Warner Bros. Games account can also unlock the Golden Age Batsuit, modeled after Batman’s debut appearance in Detective Comics #27 (1939).

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will also be available on Nintendo Switch 2, with the game currently open for wishlisting. A release date for this platform will be announced at a later time.