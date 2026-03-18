SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Subtitles Appear To Confirm Tramell Tillman Is Playing [SPOILER]

Last year, we got word on a late addition to the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Severance and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning actor Tramell Tillman set to join the ensemble in an undisclosed role.

No details on Tillman's character were shared at the time, but speculation pointed to the actor playing either Peter Parker's Daily Bugle colleague Robbie Robertson, or the villainous Tombstone. More recently, a rumor claimed that he'd been cast as the head of the Department of Damage Control.

Possible spoilers follow.

The first trailer for the highly-anticipated No Way Home follow-up debuted online earlier today, and the subtitles identify Tillman's character as 'Bill' when he's speaking off-screen, likely confirming a recent rumor that he is actually playing relatively obscure X-Men villain William Metzger.

Like his comic book counterpart, this take on Metzger is said to be an anti-mutant crusader. Assuming this is Tillman's role, it may lend credence to rumors that Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey after all. Previous reports have claimed that Tillman's character will be obsessed with hunting this mysterious metahuman down, with Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) stepping in to take her under his protection.

Sink's character only briefly appears in the trailer (Marvel/Sony clearly want to keep her role under wraps for as long as possible), but there are a few hints that she is playing some kind of powerful metahuman or mutant with mind-control abilities.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.