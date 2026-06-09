Spider-Man: Brand New Day Test Screening Reactions Revealed (Including One Major Concern)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters next month, and we finally have some news on test screenings. It appears Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have limited those, likely in an effort to prevent the usual deluge of spoilers that frequently leak from them.

While we wait on Sony to release the next trailer for the movie—which, as we write this, has leaked at least three times—The Ringer-Verse has shared some insights into what they've been hearing from early reactions.

"Maybe they didn't like the ending as much," one of the hosts shared, "but the movie is testing like f***ing gang busters right now. And we'll just kind of see how far that goes."

This bodes well, though it's a little concerning that the ending doesn't necessarily stick the landing. There could be any number of reasons for that, of course, but we've repeatedly heard about Spider-Man: Brand New Day wrapping up in a way that takes Peter Parker off the board for Avengers: Doomsday.

Whether that's with the wall-crawler's apparent demise or a cliffhanger that teases an imminent Incursion, it hopefully won't take anything away from an otherwise great movie.

"Frank Castle is perfectly at peace in a world of absolute darkness," Jon Bernthal previously said of his Spider-Man: Brand New Day role. "He’s not looking for a buddy, he’s not looking for a friend, he’s not looking for a hand to pull him out of the hole that he’s in. He’s fine living in there. In fact, all he wants to do is dig deeper."

Despite that, the actor added, "I think, begrudgingly, Frank would tell you, if he had to be honest, he does care about Peter."

Stay tuned for updates on Spider-Man: Brand New Day as we have them. In the meantime, check out some new promo art from the movie featuring Berthal's Punisher.

New official promo art for The Punisher in ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’. pic.twitter.com/Gg25H2per7 — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) June 9, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.