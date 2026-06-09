Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Leaks (Again) - This Time Without The Watermarks

How does this keep happening? While teenagers squabble on social media after trying to frame each other for leaking the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer (seriously), another version of the sneak peek just hit.

No longer covered in watermarks featuring a wannabe leaker's X account, it only has the usual Sony warnings. That, unfortunately, includes a big red cross, but it's no longer impossible to see what's going on.

As a result, we now get to watch the movie's mystery antagonist in action, and it's clear she's immensely powerful. Rumours point to her being Jean Grey, of course, and if that is who Sadie Sink is playing in the MCU, this version of the character is not to be trifled with.

There's also a very intriguing shot of Sink's character seemingly growing in size as she takes control of The Hulk. There's been some chatter about Spider-Man: Brand New Day's big bad being a shapeshifter, so depending on how Jean's abilities are portrayed, something may have gotten lost in translation there.

Talking of the Jade Giant, he is indeed grey-skinned and looks much larger than in his Smart Hulk form.

At the end of the trailer, there's an insane shot of Spider-Man using a web tornado to combat The Hand. It's now confirmed that the scene used at the end of a teaser was just a placeholder.

Finally, there's a noticeable amount of classic Spidey humour, some gorgeous web-swinging scenes, and the return of Marisa Tomei's Aunt May in what may be a flashback to her learning her nephew's secret at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

It will likely be taken down soon, but you can watch the leaked trailer here. There's also another leaked still doing the rounds, though it appears to have been enhanced with AI (this seemingly shows Bruce Banner post-Smart Hulk transformation).

The trailer is still expected to be officially released on June 17, and there's currently nothing to indicate that Sony intends to move it up.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.