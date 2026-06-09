Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Reveals Two Major Surprise Cameos - Spoilers

Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Reveals Two Major Surprise Cameos - Spoilers

A new Avengers: Doomsday reveals that two more MCU veterans have boarded the movie's cast, and we have details on who they'll share the screen with and what they bring to the movie's final act.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 09, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday boasts a stacked cast, but there are many noteworthy omissions from across the MCU. A few additional actors have been confirmed since that chair reveal last March, but for whatever reason, Marvel Studios is keeping several big names under wraps.

That could be because they're simply not in the movie or because the actors featured in the casting announcement are the leads. If it's the latter, that's a risky move on the studio's part, as many of those characters have been front and centre in Multiverse Saga projects, which significantly underperformed. 

The "Avengers" branding alone is enough of a selling point, but building a movie around characters like Sam Wilson, Shang-Chi, and the New Avengers is certainly a choice when it would surely make more sense for Deadpool, Wolverine, and Spider-Man to be front and centre. 

Time will tell on that front, and there are plenty of heavy-hitters, including Chris Hemsworth's Thor. The God of Thunder is getting serious again after 2022's goofy Thor: Love and Thunder, and it seems some familiar faces could lend a hand in the fight against Doctor Doom. 

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, "Natalie Portman and Idris Elba have a cameo in Avengers: Doomsday as they help Thor fight Doom's army at the final battle."

This presumably means we'll see Portman back as the Mighty Thor, with Elba once again donning Heimdall's armour. If the Russo Brothers follow the comics and bring the Thor Corps into Avengers: Secret Wars, then even more than that cameo could be planned for Portman.

Hemsworth will be joined in Avengers: Doomsday by his 13-year-old daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, who reprises the role of Love. Reflecting on that, the actor previously said, "She walks on set, and she’s like, 'How long is this gonna take?' I was like 'We haven’t even started!'"

"And then we’d go and do the first take, big wide shot, and she’s like 'Ah, are we done?' 'No, we’ve got another two or three days.' She’s like 'Oh god.' Just this angsty, sort of teenager attitude. In the end, I had to bribe her to come onto set," he continued, revealing that he bought her a motorcycle she had her eye on. "So, a slight negotiation, and then off she went." 

Who would you like to see make a surprise appearance in Avengers: Doomsday this December?

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
MCU Rumor Roundup: Margot Robbie In Talks For Marvel Role, Avengers: Doomsday Adds Young Actor As...[Spoiler]?
Related:

MCU Rumor Roundup: Margot Robbie In Talks For Marvel Role, Avengers: Doomsday Adds Young Actor As...[Spoiler]?
Avengers: Doomsday Toy Leak Reveals Doctor Doom's Powers, Captain America's New Suit, Beast, And More
Recommended For You:

Avengers: Doomsday Toy Leak Reveals Doctor Doom's Powers, Captain America's New Suit, Beast, And More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/9/2026, 10:13 AM
Another 'DOOMSDAY' rumor. Must be a day that ends in Y
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/9/2026, 10:21 AM
@JackDeth - another rumor period honestly…

At this point , this site should be called Comicbookmovierumors.com
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/9/2026, 10:17 AM
Lolz, cameos to die for 😂😂😂😂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/9/2026, 10:34 AM
That’s cool if true…

It would be especially nice to see Portman’s Jane again since I personally thought she was at her most enjoyable in L & T (she was fine in the previous Thor films but never terribly compelling imo).

Also , I think it’s highly likely she comes back as a Valkyrie akin to the comics which would be fun!!.

User Comment Image
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 6/9/2026, 10:35 AM
Sure, but lose the Whoopi Goldberg wig this time?

User Comment Image

Pretty please, with cherry on top?

Much obliged.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/9/2026, 10:44 AM
@TemporarilyHere - agreed , just did not suit him.

I wouldn’t mind his Ragnarök look being back though since I thought that was better.

User Comment Image
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 6/9/2026, 10:55 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

Definitely. A lot scruffier and rugged from battle.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/9/2026, 10:36 AM
They're literally going to bring back everybody except Agent Coulson. None of this shit matters anymore so just bring him back
KindredMac
KindredMac - 6/9/2026, 10:51 AM
Is anyone else getting Doomsday Fatigue over all of the “latest rumors”?
I’m actually getting to the point that I’m not caring about the movie anymore.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder