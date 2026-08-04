Spider-Man: Brand New Day Director Declined Avengers: Doomsday Which, Along With Secret Wars, Taps New Writers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Director Declined Avengers: Doomsday Which, Along With Secret Wars, Taps New Writers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton turned down the chance to helm Avengers: Doomsday, which, along with Secret Wars, has now tapped two more writers with Marvel experience.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 04, 2026 03:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: The Wrap

After delivering a critical hit with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021, Destin Daniel Cretton was quickly tapped by Marvel Studios to helm Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

At the time, the movie was pencilled in for a May 2025 release and looked set to revolve around Earth's Mightiest Heroes assembling to battle Kang and his many Variants. Ironically, Spider-Man was reportedly eyed as that movie's lead, but the tepid response to Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Jonathan Majors' legal issues saw Kevin Feige pivot to Doctor Doom.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty became Avengers: Doomsday, and the Russo Brothers are set to direct both that and Avengers: Secret Wars

In an interview with The Wrap, Cretton confirmed that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige offered him the chance to still helm Avengers: Doomsday. However, he refused because he "couldn't find my way into it."

"When I told Kevin Feige I didn’t think I was the right fit for that, he mentioned 'Spidey' in the room, which was a huge relief to me because I thought he’d be like, 'OK, see you later,'" Cretton admitted, revealing that some time passed before he got another call.

He didn't meet with Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal until "five or six months later" when she called and said, "'We still don’t have a script, but we really want you to do this movie.'"

MCU Spider-Man trilogy scribes Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers penned Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, the trade says that they moved on to Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, confirming that Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron aren't the only ones who worked on the movies. 

With the duo busy, Cretton turned to Challengers writer Justin Kuritzkes to hone the wall-crawler's latest adventure. He doesn't get a screenplay credit, but it sounds like his work was still invaluable. 

"When Justin came in, he brought fresh eyes and a new perspective, and he’s clearly got a different perspective with the way that he writes," the filmmaker said, adding that "he was with me every day throughout the entire process to the end of the movie, and he wrote some of the most beautiful scenes in our movie."

Tom Holland's Spider-Man isn't expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, though it's widely rumoured that Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker will appear. However, Holland, Maguire, and Andrew Garfield could reunite in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Director Debunks Test Screening, Jackie Chan Rumors; Breaks Silence On Wonder Man
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Director Debunks Test Screening, Jackie Chan Rumors; Breaks Silence On Wonder Man
Avengers: Doomsday Merchandise Leads To Questions About The Extent Of Doctor Doom's Facial Scars
Recommended For You:

Avengers: Doomsday Merchandise Leads To Questions About The Extent Of Doctor Doom's Facial Scars

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 8/4/2026, 3:32 PM
Dang, so we get second-stringers for this one?
PeterParker01
PeterParker01 - 8/4/2026, 3:52 PM
Is it confirmed that Tom isnt in doomsday?
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 8/4/2026, 4:06 PM
@PeterParker01 - Won’t be confirmed until the movie comes out.
Havenless
Havenless - 8/4/2026, 4:08 PM
@PeterParker01 - Nothing is confirmed about Doomsday
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/4/2026, 4:14 PM
Doomsday is a weird concept. There's no story beats leading up to it and rdj is just stunt casting no matter how you slice it. Steve is back which is weird when you actually think about it for a minute. I need another trailer but so far it's a no for me.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder