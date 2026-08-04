Spider-Man: Brand New Day Has Record-Breaking Monday, Becomes Second-Fastest Movie To Hit $1 Billion

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Has Record-Breaking Monday, Becomes Second-Fastest Movie To Hit $1 Billion

There's simply no stopping Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios movie has broken more records on Monday, both in North America and at the worldwide box office.

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By JoshWilding - Aug 04, 2026 01:08 PM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day can't stop breaking records, as it just set another in North America, webbing up the biggest Monday ever with $47 million. With that, the movie has easily beaten previous record-holders Black Panther ($40.15 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($40.1 million).

That takes the blockbuster's current domestic cume to a spectacular $407 million, meaning it's already 2026's third-highest-grossing title behind Toy Story 5 ($463.3 million) and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($429.8 million).

To put these numbers into context for you, The Odyssey reached $405 million yesterday after opening on July 17. At this rate, analysts expect Spider-Man: Brand New Day to post the second-biggest weekend ever, beating The Force Awakens ($149.2 million) and Avengers: Endgame ($147.3 million). 

The good news keeps coming for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as it also passed $1 billion on Monday, becoming the second-fastest movie to reach that global milestone after Avengers: Endgame. That beat the web-slinger by one day, with a $1.22 billion global bow. As of now, Spidey's latest solo outing has earned $1.052 billion. 

"Whether you live in Peru, Pakistan, or Peoria, everyone wants friends and wants connection with everyone. Fundamentally, this is a movie about friendship and hope," Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman told Deadline today. 

"We led with emotion," he said of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's marketing campaign. "We stayed with that emotion all day (throughout the campaign). For all the whiz-bang, the audience doesn’t care about what a movie costs; they care about how it makes them feel. We kept the emotion and the character front and centre."

Addressing the future, Rothman once again claimed that no deals are in place for Spider-Man 5. All he'd say is, "I hope Tom Holland comes back."

A new IMAX poster for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has also been released. Check it out below, along with a new Spidey-themed IMAX logo.

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In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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incredibleTalk
incredibleTalk - 8/4/2026, 1:13 PM
Sorry MCU...Sony not giving up those rights....


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JusticeL
JusticeL - 8/4/2026, 1:20 PM
We need the Cretton cut when (eventually) it's released on Blu-ray.
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 8/4/2026, 1:21 PM
SUPERGIRL WHO? LMAO

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