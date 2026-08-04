Spider-Man: Brand New Day Producer Explains Why [Spoiler] Was Chosen As The Movie's Villain

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Producer Explains Why [Spoiler] Was Chosen As The Movie's Villain

In a new interview, Spider-Man: Brand New Day producer Amy Pascal explains why Sadie Sink's character was chosen to be the movie's main villain...

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By MarkCassidy - Aug 04, 2026 01:08 PM EST

At this stage, we're sure most of you will know the identity of the character Sadie Sink plays in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but just in case, here's your spoiler warning.

On the surface, a non-Phoenix possessed Jean Grey may seem like an odd choice of villain for a Spider-Man movie (or any Marvel movie, for that matter), but the character was chosen to be Brand New Day's main antagonist for a very specific reason - and probably not the one you might think.

Though BND does lay the groundwork for Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot in some minor ways, Jean's involvement doesn't directly set up the long-awaited movie in the way most fans expected.

"The comics are connected all the time between X-Men and everything else," producer Amy Pascal tells Deadline. "We didn’t pick Jean Grey because she was part of the X-Men, we picked Jean Grey because [director] Destin [Daniel Cretton] came in and said, 'If you guys want to do a movie that is about the way people feel isolated, even more today than ever, because of our technology and everything else, and not just young people, but everybody. But it has afflicted young people so much. If we can do a movie that is about how reaching out and making a connection to someone is the most important thing that you can do, then I understand how to do this movie.' And he was the one who said, 'I really think it would be great if the villain could be a teenager,' instead of all the monsters we’ve done in the past. Because the other truth about Peter Parker is, the best stories are when the villains have the same problem that he does in the anonymity and feeling isolated. It just seemed like the right story to tell for today, because it’s something that we can all relate to."

Sink is expected to return as Jean Grey for Avengers: Secret Wars before going on to co-lead the X-Men reboot with whoever ends up landing the role of Cyclops. As for a fifth Spider-Man movie, nothing is official just yet, but Pascal is hopeful that director Destin Daniel Cretton will be back to take the helm if a BND follow-up does happen.

With Brand New Day performing better than anyone could have predicted at the box office, Pascal was also asked how she feels about the notion of "superhero fatigue."

"No, I don’t think any of that is ever a real thing. If you make a good movie that people can relate to, I think they relate to it and they want to see it. People go to movies emotionally. They go to movies about characters that they care about and Spider-Man is at the top of the heap. And to be honest with you, I don’t really think of these movies as superhero movies. Tom gave a beautiful performance in this movie. I think we had so many fantastic actors. The beautiful thing that Destin did in the movie is all the different stories, whether it was the story of Sadie Sink’s character or Punisher story or Bruce Banner. All of them have the same problem: They are all living this kind of life of isolation where there’s something inside them that they can’t control. I think that the best movies are when the whole thing is a cohesive unit and every character is telling the story that you want to be telling about Peter."

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 8/4/2026, 1:28 PM
Nonstop spiderman for the next couple days LOL
I enjoyed the ending of the movie.
EnergyVamp
EnergyVamp - 8/4/2026, 1:28 PM
I get that sentiment, reaches the heart of what I love about the dynamics between heroess and villains, I just wish I didn't witness Jean Grey causing so much mayhem and damage and I have to infer that many people got killed as part of her introduction to the MCU
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 8/4/2026, 1:59 PM
@EnergyVamp - 1000% agreed. i liked the movie i just hated how they used Jean and her introduction. she is going to need a massive arc to redeem her... just like how people were requesting a massive arc to redeem lizzy's SW after Wandavision and Dr Strange 2.... same with Jean.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/4/2026, 2:35 PM
@EnergyVamp - keep tell yourself marvel is perfect they make no mistakes that’s how fans think to marvel anyway they ignore bad stuff love goood stuff but dc they remember all bad stuff not goood stuff
manzi71
manzi71 - 8/4/2026, 1:28 PM
First! Still haven’t seen the movie.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 8/4/2026, 1:39 PM
@manzi71 - I really hope 71 doesn't represent your birth year.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/4/2026, 2:36 PM
@manzi71 - what’s your prize an award no one cares ribbon get nothing for being first ?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/4/2026, 1:29 PM
A top 5 Spider-Man movie that could've been top 3 if they just didn't go this route.

If you like them introducing mutants post snap you're a clown.
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Ikusa
Ikusa - 8/4/2026, 1:44 PM
@bobevanz - Is that the Minnesota state bird the screaming lesbian? It kind of looks like her.

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EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 8/4/2026, 1:56 PM
@Ikusa - LOL! The gif is from Widows Bay - and let me tell you something - if you haven't seen that show.. WATCH IT!!!! Holy cow is it amazing!
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 8/4/2026, 1:40 PM
I really wouldn't say this movie had a main villain, just a series of antagonists.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 8/4/2026, 1:53 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - Basically like Deadpool 2.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/4/2026, 1:59 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - I would say Metzger was the main villain while Jean was an antagonist

An antagonist being a villain isn’t mutually exclusive
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 8/4/2026, 1:55 PM
I get the idea, but I think Thunderbolts kind of already did this and at a more nuanced level.

Don't get me wrong, no criticising the film, I loved BND. Not my favourite Spider-Man movie but I thought it was great and will definitely see it again.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 8/4/2026, 1:59 PM
All the Savage hulk Commercials Sold Spider-Man: Brand New Day to the Public.

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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 8/4/2026, 2:01 PM
@OneMoreTime -

TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 8/4/2026, 2:14 PM
@OneMoreTime - I mostly saw it because YOU sold it to me lol. And I really enjoyed it.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 8/4/2026, 2:10 PM
Jean Grey was the villain of this movie...Im not understanding why anyone is denying this...

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LibraMattered
LibraMattered - 8/4/2026, 2:13 PM
As much as that makes some sense… I wouldn’t say the clear choice to mirror the things that Peter is going through would have been using “Jean Grey”. I wonder what the other aspects of this decision really helped include Jean. I’m guessing the big one is setting up the X-Men universe. I will say though, the choice worked and paved a way to bring Hulk into the film seamlessly. Sadie is an interesting choice too, because her age really sets the range for the rest of the X-Men.
Nomi
Nomi - 8/4/2026, 2:14 PM
She isn't a villain, because the movie has no villain.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 8/4/2026, 2:15 PM
at first i really hated the way they used Jean; but after thinking on it and reading about "why" they used her the way they did, ive come around to not hating it like i did before. I still do NOT like how they used her and the fact she basically manipulated and killed a ton of people with no remorse is not a good introduction to one of the most beloved and important XMen...with that said i follow the logic... but they are going to need a really well written and massive story arc to redeem her. so to you Jake, director of the new XMen movie:

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WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/4/2026, 2:18 PM
"On the surface, a non-Phoenix possessed Jean Grey may seem like an odd choice of villain for a Spider-Man movie"



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dragon316
dragon316 - 8/4/2026, 2:37 PM
Oh I forgot grey hulk weak version some fans wanted to see in movie never had chance to 😂

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