Spider-Man: Brand New Day: The Actress Who Played The Hand's Female Leader, Snow, Has Been Revealed

Spider-Man: Brand New Day saw Tom Holland's wall-crawler face off with all manner of villains from the comics, though none were more deadly than The Hand.

In a climactic final battle, Spidey battles the entire ninja clan in a Department of Damage Control prison. The group is led by a mysterious female warrior, whose identity was a huge talking point before the movie's release.

Speculation ranged from her being Spider-Queen to Mariko Yashida, daughter of the Silver Samurai. Ultimately, she's revealed as a newly created character, Snow, and we finally know who was beneath that striking mask.

Stuntwoman and actress Fan Xiaoshuang plays Snow, the leader of this faction of The Hand that, in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is reporting to the DODC's Bill Metzger. She has a long list of stunt credits to her name, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Marvels, Karate Kid: Legends, and Now You See Me: Now You Don't.

In a couple of newly shared Instagram posts, Xiaoshuang reveals heaps of behind-the-scenes photos from her time working on the MCU movie, expressing gratitude to filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton and action director Zhang Peng for choosing her to play Snow.

The Hand was front and centre in the blockbuster, but during a recent interview with Nerdtropolis, Cretton revealed that Spider-Man: Brand New Day once featured an even greater number of villains.

"Yeah, there were a lot," he shared, revealing that there was a "whole other scene that ended up being cut from the movie" in which they were "going to throw a whole bunch of villains into this giant fight."

"We were looking at a lot of classics, and it was really fun, though. We got to design a lot of them," Cretton added, suggesting we could still see them in the next Spider-Man movie.

Check out Xiaoshuang's Instagram posts below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.