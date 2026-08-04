New Lanterns Teaser Sees Hal Jordan Testing A Possible Alien Threat's Harry Potter Knowledge

New Lanterns Teaser Sees Hal Jordan Testing A Possible Alien Threat's Harry Potter Knowledge

New Lanterns footage reveals Hal Jordan's wild alien test that's needed to combat the massive power upgrade for the show's Manhunters!

News
By MarkJulian - Aug 04, 2026 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

"Where did Harry Potter go to school?"

If you can't answer that question, there's a good chance that Hal Jordan will think you're an alien.

As we draw ever closer to the mid-August premiere of Lanterns, more exciting footage from the upcoming HBO superhero drama is starting to surface online.

Following yesterday's first clip and teaser of the "Green Lantern Signal" we a second round of new footage that showcase's John Stewart's millitary background and showcases Hal Jordan's unusual detective methods.

In the clip, according to Jordan, aliens learn all kinds of statistical and factual information to blend in, but they often miss out on accumulating knowledge about pop culture and shifting changes in the mainstream media landscape.

In previously released footage, it was revealed that the big threat or one of the threats in the show are the Manhunters, robotic creations of the Guardians that predated the Lantern Corps.

The Manhunters have enhanced strength, flight, and can drain Lantern constructs and batteries, but they've traditionally not had the power to shapeshift until the upcoming HBO drama.  

In the comics, when the Guardians created the Manhunters, they based the design after the planetary police force of Mars, who were aptly called the Manhunters of Mars.

It seems the show is taking this inspiration a step further by giving the robotic Manhunters a major upgrade from the comics by giving them an ability that belongs exclusively to their flesh-and-blood Martian counterparts.

There's also a new TV spot/teaser to watch with a few brief shots of new footage. Perhaps the most interesting scene was John Stewart handling a large gun that showcases that even without his ring, Stewart is still a dangerous Marine.

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Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart.  Fans will also see Nathan Fillion reprise his role as the abrasive Guy Gardner, connecting Lanterns to his appearance in Superman.

The stellar cast also includes Kelly Macdonald as Sheriff Kerry, a pivotal character in the local mystery, while Ulrich Thomsen will portray the iconic rogue Sinestro, Hal Jordan's former mentor.

Other key cast members include Garret Dillahunt as the conspiracy-minded William Macon, Jason Ritter as his charming son Billy, and Nicole Ari Parker as John Stewart's mother, Bernadette.

Back in July 2025, the 8-episode HBO superhero drama wrapped filming are kicking off principal photography in February. The lengthy post-production time is another strong indicator that the series will eventually visit places other than Rushville, Nebraska.

The official synopsis for the series states that the plot centers on a seemingly isolated murder in the American heartland, specifically Nebraska. This local crime will draw the veteran Green Lantern Corps member Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and his new recruit, John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), into deeper, more sinister revelations.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBOMax on August 16.

Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen) is on board as a co-creator of the HBO drama, putting him right at the center of the show’s creative direction. He’s joined by Chris Mundy (Hell on Wheels, Low Winter Sun) and Tom King.

Mundy serves as the showrunner for the production while King supplied the initial pitch. Lindelof wrote the pilot and is in charge of overall story development.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
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Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/4/2026, 10:18 AM
This is gonna be awesome
Irregular
Irregular - 8/4/2026, 10:22 AM
....I doubt a man who looks like he is past 40, expect to care about Harry Potter...like if I was that cop on the other side of the window, that would be such an odd question to ask for authenticity. Like...
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/4/2026, 10:36 AM
@Irregular -
User Comment Image
Irregular
Irregular - 8/4/2026, 10:39 AM
@bobevanz - You're right, it's not that deep like it is in deep in your ass for your hate for Jean Grey in BND 🙄
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 8/4/2026, 10:50 AM
@Irregular - As a Green Lantern fan, I have very low expectations for this show based on what we've seen. But this was a mildly interesting way of sussing out if someone is from earth or not. And it definitely felt like a Hal Jordan thing to do.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/4/2026, 10:54 AM
@Irregular - grounds for arresting the dude
Baf
Baf - 8/4/2026, 10:59 AM
@InfinitePunches - Agree
Irregular
Irregular - 8/4/2026, 11:39 AM
@InfinitePunches - Was it a Hal Jordan thing to do or was it a WB thing to do to mention of their franchises that the company owns?
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 8/4/2026, 11:47 AM
@Irregular - Well... it'd have to be a WB property if they wanted to make a reference to something that's saturated into the culture... because that's how IP works?
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 8/4/2026, 11:48 AM
@Irregular - I mean I guess he could have asked about something in the public domain, but that always feels a little hokey.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 8/4/2026, 10:23 AM
OFF TOPIC

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bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/4/2026, 10:35 AM
@OneMoreTime - you're always off topic
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/4/2026, 11:05 AM
@OneMoreTime - how much are you getting?
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 8/4/2026, 10:25 AM
Oh shit...We are in August huh. This is right around the corner
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/4/2026, 10:31 AM
@BlackStar25 - yep

We still got some comic booky goodness on the way this year so fingers crossed!!.

DC:

Lanterns

Clayface

Marvel:
VisionQuest
Avengers Doomsday
YFNS S2 (?).
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 8/4/2026, 11:12 AM
@TheVisionary25 - VisionQuest is pretty close too huh....We still haven't gotten a trailer for that too!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/4/2026, 11:25 AM
@BlackStar25 - we will likely get it at D23 which is August 14-16
Kiba
Kiba - 8/4/2026, 10:45 AM
That article title wrinkled my brain for a split second.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 8/4/2026, 10:53 AM
Where was Hal during the Butterfly invasion? That definitely feels like his jurisdiction.

Also, it's crazy that this is the second not-Skrull invasion in the DCU.
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 8/4/2026, 10:56 AM
This is reminding me of that season of Supergirl where all the aliens look like regular people and Sam Witer is trying to find them and send them back to where they came from.
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SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 8/4/2026, 11:01 AM
I think it was that his family was killed by aliens pretending to be refugees and he wanted to protect his homeland from being overrun by dangerous, superpowered invaders... which was... bad...
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/4/2026, 10:59 AM
I’m loving Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan…

I like that you are actually seeing the cop side of a GL since they are space police so watching him actually interrogate a suspect is cool.

The Manhunters seemingly learning about the person they are specifically blending in as but not pop culture knowledge is interesting though dubious of Hal to use that as a way to prove his identity since the guy may just not know which I like that you can see the skepticism from Sheriff Kerry about that atleast.

Also Manhunters in the comics have disguised themselves in the comics before but them actually being able to change their form is something original to the series it seems.

User Comment Image

Anyway , the show looks good so can’t wait to see it!!.
whatthetruck
whatthetruck - 8/4/2026, 11:36 AM
Looks fine, but im sick of tv-shows.
VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 8/4/2026, 11:39 AM
Announce the Lobo HBO Max 20 episode series already damn!
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 8/4/2026, 11:43 AM
Crap that will tank like Peacemaker & anything created under Gunns DCU

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