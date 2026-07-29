Lanterns: Fans React To James Gunn's Hal Jordan Tribute Following Recent Leak - Spoilers

Lanterns: Fans React To James Gunn's Hal Jordan Tribute Following Recent Leak - Spoilers

James Gunn has taken to social media to share a tribute to Hal Jordan, and a lot of fans seized the opportunity to put the DC Studios co-CEO on blast following a recent Lanterns plot leak...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 29, 2026 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

James Gunn has once again incurred the wrath of DC Comics fans, this time for sharing a tribute to Hal Jordan on social media.

"I can't wait for a whole new audience to meet him in LANTERNS (and yes, Kyle Chandler was born to wear that ring)," the Superman director and co-CEO of DC Studios wrote in his post.

Possible spoilers follow.

So, why would anyone be pissed off about this?

Though nothing has been confirmed, rumor has it that Jordan is killed off at the end of the very first episode of Lanterns. Another report claims that it doesn't happen until episode 4, but either way, it's looking likely that the veteran ring-slinging hero will not make it to the end of the series.

Like many comic book characters, Jordan has died and returned on the page (more than once), and there's always a chance his demise in the HBO Max series could lead to him being resurrected as the villainous Parallax.

That said, Chandler is 60 years of age, so something tells us this new live-action take on the hero's death will be permanent. The ring will pass to John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), who has been confirmed to make his big-screen debut in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow.

You can check out some (most of) the comments below Gunn's post for an idea of how annoyed fans are by this (rumored) development.

Lanterns is set to debut on August 17 and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

HBO in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. The pilot episode is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct. The series is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes. Based on the DC comic characters from Green Lantern.

The series stars Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Laura Linney, Jason Ritter, Ulrich Thomsen, Nathan Fillion, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

The series follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," James Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Fogs
Fogs - 7/29/2026, 8:51 AM
Nobody is really ever gone. Calm down.
hue66
hue66 - 7/29/2026, 9:18 AM
@Fogs - They're not going to age him up, kill him off then pass the ring to someone else and bring him back. That is clearly not their plan. And the only way they would reconsider now is because of the backlash. Which is why their doing this tribute. They know they messed up. But too late because he wouldn’t match well with the younger cast they bring in for other roles. These decisions baffles the mind. They didn't anticipate that Hal would have amassed a huge following who want to see his adventures starting and continuing as a younger man? Nothing against John who has his fans but Hal was GL long before. And nothing against the actor. He'll play the role well that they set for him to play. I thought this revamp of the DC universe was going to going correct any shortcomings of the previous one but here there's a major mistep that needs correcting. I can almost forgive Supergirl though I liked some of it. But this?
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 7/29/2026, 12:08 PM
@hue66 - this a lot of ranting for a character that’s a version some people like
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/29/2026, 8:55 AM
The general audience is aware of Gunn's bullshit now.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 7/29/2026, 9:05 AM
@FireGunn - General Audience ≠ X(Twitter)

Learn this fast. You'll be happier in the long run.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/29/2026, 9:08 AM
@CyberNigerian - General Audience = Brand New Day (800 million opening weekend)

That's more than Supershit and Superbrat combined
Odekahn
Odekahn - 7/29/2026, 9:32 AM
@CyberNigerian - no, he’s right.

[frick] Gunn.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/29/2026, 9:12 AM
They have to have a 60 yo Hal now to have a 70 yo Hal in Kingdom Come.

See you in 2036.
da23aa24
da23aa24 - 7/29/2026, 9:20 AM
@FireGunn You say reboot MCU, but then post how much money Spiderman 💰 is racking in. And second, us nerds dont care about how much a movie makes. We have are own opinions on what we like or not. He-man for example.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 7/29/2026, 9:24 AM
@da23aa24 - while I agree with you, it’s not exactly true. There are many comic movie fans that base the quality,, or lack there of, on how much a movie makes or doesn’t make.
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/29/2026, 9:23 AM
I think I understand James thinking, finally. He has no interest or intentions of making his DC movies the "definitive" DC universe because he knew from the beginning he wouldn't likely be around that long, the literal decades it would require to release solo films leading into team ups as the MCU did. So he's just making any random shit that he wants to while he has free reign on all the toys. He doesn't have time to give Hal his own films or shows, so he's fast tracking things and implying history instead of actually giving it to us. Just like in Superman, they implied a lot of Clarks past without showing us any of it really. We're supposed to be okay with just jumping right in and treating it like a lived in universe with an already established past. I kinda get it. Just not what I want from these characters. I wanna see new/clever interpretations of origin stories, I hate lazy implied history via boring text crawls and badly written exposition dumps. Show, don't tell.
hue66
hue66 - 7/29/2026, 9:25 AM
What's wrong with the original premise of Hal being there and John coming in as a new recruit being trained by Hal and seeing their duty from their different perspectives. No they had this brilliant idea about a story of passing the torch at the expense of their most popular character.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 7/29/2026, 9:33 AM
The irony of this whole thing is it’s about replacing Hal.

The only one who needs to be replaced is James Gunn.
KetracelWhite74
KetracelWhite74 - 7/29/2026, 9:34 AM
I'll watch the show first.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/29/2026, 9:42 AM
I think this show will actually be good, even if I don't agree with killing Hal Jordan. James Gunn is trying to inject himself in the shows hype, whereas what it shows me is that the less he involves himself in DC projects, the better they turn out.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 7/29/2026, 9:48 AM
Gunns DCU(Dead Cinematic Universe)SUCKS #SnyderBrosWasRight
supermanrex
supermanrex - 7/29/2026, 9:59 AM
so people are carrying on like this leak is true? i hope not just so these shameless assholes can see how stupid they are attacking someone over a lie about a fake show.
Puckaluck
Puckaluck - 7/29/2026, 10:24 AM
@supermanrex - I would love nothing more than to be proven wrong. I hope to God I am wrong.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 7/29/2026, 10:57 AM
@supermanrex - and when it comes to pass and is accurate as has been stated, you’ll be the one looking like a shameless and stupid asshole.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 7/29/2026, 12:31 PM
@Odekahn - nah, because i am still not taking time out of my life to launch attacks at someone over a fake show.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 7/29/2026, 12:47 PM
@supermanrex - Bro… your previous comment is literally taking time out of your life to launch attacks at people over their dislike of a fake show 😂
supermanrex
supermanrex - 7/29/2026, 2:59 PM
@Odekahn - nah "BRO" i attack those who attack people over the show, not people who just simply dont like it. there are tons of people who dont like it and live life without harassing the talent and the crew involved. its a simple concept clown. think about it.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 7/29/2026, 3:43 PM
@supermanrex - LOL the “bro” touched a nerve I see. 😂🤣😂💪🏻

You can try to justify your hypocrisy, but you aren’t fooling anyone. You’re doing exactly what you’re bitching about other people doing.
Super12
Super12 - 7/29/2026, 10:04 AM
It's insane the amount of damage Ryan Reynold's Green Lantern movie did to the characters PR. Absolutely insane. And not totally undeserved, but a little bit. Had that movie came out before Iron Man it would probably be considered a charming classic of an earlier CBM age, but in 2011 next to Captain America and Thor and the budding MCU it was mocked to death. And partly for good reason, it has some huge flaws. But the perception of Hal Jordan has still not recovered, with even Snyder avoiding him at all costs. Crazy for such a likeable and iconic character.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 7/29/2026, 10:13 AM
James Gunn needs to go. F- uck him.
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/29/2026, 10:57 AM
@IronMan616 - You first dude.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 7/29/2026, 1:14 PM
@newhire13 - Everyone's already been f ucked by Gunn's bullshit.
KineticAce
KineticAce - 7/29/2026, 10:22 AM
DCU is garbage. Killing off fan favorite Hal Jordan makes no damn sense.
ArthurFuchsache
ArthurFuchsache - 7/29/2026, 10:28 AM
@KineticAce - unless they're setting something up. He'll be back, you know that, right?

I swear most people here have never read an actual comic book.
KineticAce
KineticAce - 7/29/2026, 10:33 AM
@ArthurFuchsache - DCU won’t last long enough for them to bring him back. DCU going in the shitter. And there’s a reason they hired an old actor to play him. He’s done.
ArthurFuchsache
ArthurFuchsache - 7/29/2026, 10:35 AM
@KineticAce - ok, if you say so, Mr Expert.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 7/29/2026, 10:59 AM
@ArthurFuchsache - that’s quite the assumption considering this show is so far removed from the comics.
ArthurFuchsache
ArthurFuchsache - 7/29/2026, 11:04 AM
@Odekahn - Give things a chance before shitting on them 🤷‍♂️ I'm willing to wait. If it sucks, then so be it, but too many here cry about everything before watching it.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 7/29/2026, 11:38 AM
@ArthurFuchsache - why would I even give the show a view after things we know about the show and its treatment of Hal? It’s not like this is all speculation.

People are pissed because they love Hal and everything we’ve seen has shit on him. From the comments by the showrunners, to the dialogue in the trailers. It’s about replacing an old, tired, washed up Hal whose time is up before it’s even started in the DCU.

It already [frick]ing sucks.

And I’m not even getting into the actual leaks…

The costume, the premise… it’s all ass.
Puckaluck
Puckaluck - 7/29/2026, 10:26 AM
It makes absolutely zero sense to kill off Hal Jordan. He is the most popular and most storied Lantern in the DC universe. I honestly have no words for how stupid you would have to be to think doing this would be a good idea.
ArthurFuchsache
ArthurFuchsache - 7/29/2026, 10:30 AM
Out come the crybabies who havent a clue about storytelling or comic books bringing back "dead" characters for a narrative....
newhire13
newhire13 - 7/29/2026, 10:56 AM
A lot of these “fans” are losers x10. It’s sad and pathetic at this point.
BlackBolt84
BlackBolt84 - 7/29/2026, 11:24 AM
More James Gunn casting heroes out of their prime for no reason at all.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/29/2026, 11:25 AM
It's crazy to see how hardly anyone understands the spirit of the source material 99% of the time.

It's always gotta be some stupid [frick]ing update or subversion of expectations and they lose as much money if not more than they ever make.

I still cannot fathom why such disdain for the source material produces people that want to work on it.

I hope I live long enough to see one giant megacorporation using AI to churn out a never ending gusher of dogshit. It will be well deserved.

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hue66
hue66 - 7/29/2026, 11:39 AM
@Batmangina - "I still cannot fathom why such disdain for the source material produces people that want to work on it." This. I don't get that these are the movie makers. Years of source material and somehow this is what we get. I get trying to make it interesting but I've seen better ideas in comments from regular everyday people that have been reading from the same source material.
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