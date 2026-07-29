Blade Runner 2099 Confirmed As Limited Series, Will End After Season 1

Well, at least we don't have to worry about Prime Video canceling Blade Runner 2099 ona cliffhanger. The upcoming sequel to Blade Runner 2049 has been confirmed as a "limited series," and will end after its first season.

Speaking to Collider at San Diego Comic-Con, creator and showrunner Silka Luisa confirmed Blade Runner 2099 was always envisioned as a limited series with a standalone story that will be told across eight episodes. Luisa compared it to a movie, in the sense that the series will have a proper beginning, middle, and end, so hopefully audiences won't be left hanging. This is welcome news in an age when streaming services abruptly cancel series after just one season, leaving many audiences waiting for answers that never come.

“It was always considered as a limited series. Part of making the transition from film to TV is a really big jump for something that’s as cinematic as Blade Runner, and so, in that sense, it was really important to us that we told a story that, in a way, is like a movie in the sense that there’s a beginning, there’s a middle, and there’s an end," Luisa said. "So we went into it with Alcon, with all of our producing partners, knowing we really want to tell a complete story. Eight episodes—I mean, eight’s my lucky number, that’s the number I would have picked, but it felt like the right amount for the story we were planning on telling.”

Blade Runner 2099 is set 50 years after the events of Blade Runner 2049, the 2017 sci-fi film directed by Denis Villeneuve and sequel to Ridley Scott's 1982 movie Blade Runner (a loose adaptation of the 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick).

"Los Angeles has been reborn, just not by humanity," the synopsis teases. "Cora, a fugitive in a final bid to stop running, takes on one last identity: a Blade Runner. Forced to partner with Olwen, a Replicant days from dying, she hunts down a runaway hiding a truth that could collapse their fragile city."

Hunter Schafer stars as Cora alongside Michelle Yeoh as Olwen. Dimitri Abold (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) and Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy) are series regulars with Katelyn Rose Downey (The Nun II), Daniel Rigby (Renegade Nell), Johnny Harris ("A Gentleman in Moscow”), Amy Lennox (Only Child), Sheila Atim (The Woman King), Matthew Needham (House of the Dragon), Tom Burke (Furiosa) and Maurizio Lombardi (Ripley) as recurring guest stars.

Silka Luisa serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Ridley Scott who's executive producing through his production company, Scott Free Productions.

Blade Runner 2099 is scheduled to premiere on November 25 exclusively on Prime Video.