Blade Runner 2099 Confirmed As Limited Series, Will End After Season 1

Blade Runner 2099 Confirmed As Limited Series, Will End After Season 1

Premiering this November on Prime Video, Blade Runner 2099 will run as a limited series, ending after its eight-episode first season.

News
By MattThomas - Jul 29, 2026 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

Well, at least we don't have to worry about Prime Video canceling Blade Runner 2099 ona cliffhanger. The upcoming sequel to Blade Runner 2049 has been confirmed as a "limited series," and will end after its first season.

Speaking to Collider at San Diego Comic-Con, creator and showrunner Silka Luisa confirmed Blade Runner 2099 was always envisioned as a limited series with a standalone story that will be told across eight episodes. Luisa compared it to a movie, in the sense that the series will have a proper beginning, middle, and end, so hopefully audiences won't be left hanging. This is welcome news in an age when streaming services abruptly cancel series after just one season, leaving many audiences waiting for answers that never come.

“It was always considered as a limited series. Part of making the transition from film to TV is a really big jump for something that’s as cinematic as Blade Runner, and so, in that sense, it was really important to us that we told a story that, in a way, is like a movie in the sense that there’s a beginning, there’s a middle, and there’s an end," Luisa said. "So we went into it with Alcon, with all of our producing partners, knowing we really want to tell a complete story. Eight episodes—I mean, eight’s my lucky number, that’s the number I would have picked, but it felt like the right amount for the story we were planning on telling.”

Blade Runner 2099 is set 50 years after the events of Blade Runner 2049, the 2017 sci-fi film directed by Denis Villeneuve and sequel to Ridley Scott's 1982 movie Blade Runner (a loose adaptation of the 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick).

"Los Angeles has been reborn, just not by humanity," the synopsis teases. "Cora, a fugitive in a final bid to stop running, takes on one last identity: a Blade Runner. Forced to partner with Olwen, a Replicant days from dying, she hunts down a runaway hiding a truth that could collapse their fragile city."

Hunter Schafer stars as Cora alongside Michelle Yeoh as Olwen. Dimitri Abold (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) and Lewis Gribben (Somewhere Boy) are series regulars with Katelyn Rose Downey (The Nun II), Daniel Rigby (Renegade Nell), Johnny Harris ("A Gentleman in Moscow”), Amy Lennox (Only Child), Sheila Atim (The Woman King), Matthew Needham (House of the Dragon), Tom Burke (Furiosa) and Maurizio Lombardi (Ripley) as recurring guest stars.

Silka Luisa serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Ridley Scott who's executive producing through his production company, Scott Free Productions.

Blade Runner 2099 is scheduled to premiere on November 25 exclusively on Prime Video.

About The Author:
MattThomas
Member Since 10/11/2017
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Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 7/29/2026, 9:00 AM
This series has an uphill battle but I hope it's good. Hopeful we can continue to explore this world.
Thing94
Thing94 - 7/29/2026, 9:00 AM
Lol
Vigor
Vigor - 7/29/2026, 9:00 AM
Great actress. Ill give this a shot. I hope it has high production values
RaddRider
RaddRider - 7/29/2026, 9:59 AM
@Vigor - Yeah, Michelle Yeoh is great!!!
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/29/2026, 10:50 AM
@Vigor - Hunter Schafer is a dude. Get it right.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/29/2026, 10:52 AM
@Elle79 - out of respect for Hunter, im addressing Hunter as she.

Im not sure why it matters so much to you. It has ZERO impact to your life how someone refers to themselves as
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/29/2026, 10:58 AM
@Vigor - If it has zero impact, then you should respect biological reality and not feed into mental delusions.

Hunter is a man, and nothing is ever going to change that. Deal with it.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/29/2026, 11:00 AM
@Vigor - They cry about their freedoms but are the first ones that want to tell other people what they should and shouldn't do.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/29/2026, 11:21 AM
@Elle79 - ok so what are you going to do about it. Lock people up who call themselves squirrel or a different gender they were born with? What's your endgame? Troll people to death? At what point does it get tiring? What are you hoping to achieve is what im asking?

Do you foresee people losing their jobs or something because they're calling themselves by the gender that aligns with what their brains tell them?
Vigor
Vigor - 7/29/2026, 11:22 AM
@ThorArms - they're the party of hypocrisy
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/29/2026, 11:56 AM
@Vigor - Insisting on objective facts and science is quite important. That's the endgame. No one is talking about losing jobs and locking people up. The goal is ACTUALLY help people in the long run, not feed into mental delusions and mental illness that not only damages the individual, but society in general.

Objectivity and science are important goals. I realize that you and your cult don't believe in these and would rather continue to harm people instead of admitting you are wrong, but the fact is you and your fellow cult members are losing this issue in a significant. Cope harder.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/29/2026, 12:00 PM
@Elle79 - I do believe we should help these people. But being cruel to them and dismissive of them is NOT helping them
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/29/2026, 12:12 PM
@Vigor - It's not cruel at all to insist on reality. Feeding into someone's mental illness and mental delusions never helps them.

You are doing real damage to people. The sad thing, I think you actually realize it, you just don't care. It's all political to you, and you try to wrap it into your incessant moral posturing (which, you should realize by now, no one is buying). You remind me a lot of religious zealots in that regard.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/29/2026, 12:18 PM
@Elle79 - ill correct you in one place. Im definitely NOT political. I would vote republican if modern republicans had some spine and moral fiber

A rose by any other name is still a rose. I just want to vote for what I feel is right. Im a Christian first and foremost. And I align politically with what people would consider progressive or liberal

I know it doesnt matter to you but my heroes are MLK Jr. I believe we all should hold hands and sing kumbaya and mix and procreate and have diverse appearances and opinions. These are my genuine beliefs

You dont know me beyond the online fights but im just trying to give you some insight becquse I think you think I vote Democrat like im a fan of a football team. And I dont give a shit for democrats. I just want a decent human being running the country lol
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/29/2026, 3:30 PM
@Elle79 - what do you know about molecular engineering?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/29/2026, 9:11 AM

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/29/2026, 9:13 AM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/29/2026, 9:14 AM
For nearly everything cyberpunk related, I have extremely high hopes but extremely low expectations.
J0RELLC00LJ
J0RELLC00LJ - 7/29/2026, 9:19 AM
@TheAmericanHero - Agree, did you happen to catch any of the "Altered Carbon" series on Netflix, it was pretty good.
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/29/2026, 9:32 AM
@J0RELLC00LJ - I binged the first season right after it came out but didn't continue with it. I remember liking it too but honestly I can't recall much about the actual story. But I was satisfied with it back then. Wasn't that show the first time Anthony Mackie replaced a white man?
Puckaluck
Puckaluck - 7/29/2026, 10:28 AM
@TheAmericanHero - the first season with Joel Kinnaman was [frick]ing great. The second season with Mackey is absolutely terrible. Don’t bother going back and watching it.
rebellion
rebellion - 7/29/2026, 9:21 AM
i have a bad feeling about this one
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/29/2026, 9:30 AM
Get woke, go broke. This is going to fail.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/29/2026, 10:59 AM
@Elle79 - Just like The Odyssey?
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/29/2026, 11:02 AM
@ThorArms - I wouldnt call The Odyssey woke
ThorArms
ThorArms - 7/29/2026, 11:48 AM
@Ryguy88 - They literally all were tho
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/29/2026, 12:28 PM
@ThorArms - I think there are a few woke aspects such as casting, but they weren't pushing a message
X75
X75 - 7/29/2026, 9:31 AM
Good. Most series drop in quality anyway. Watchmen is a perfect example of how great a miniseries can be.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/29/2026, 9:44 AM
@X75 - User Comment Image
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/29/2026, 10:49 AM
@X75 - The Watchmen show started out great and then completely collapsed and was absolute garbage by the end.

Critics fawned all over it for reasons unrelated to the quality of the show, and the woke cult clapped like moronic seals along with them, as they usually do.
Elle79
Elle79 - 7/29/2026, 10:59 AM
@HashTagSwagg - It's amazing how idiot "progressives" still pretend that the Watchmen show was some sort of masterpiece.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/29/2026, 12:40 PM
@Elle79 - It’s amazing how brainwashed conservatives will say it isn’t. 😂😂😂
X75
X75 - 7/29/2026, 1:33 PM
@Elle79 - I loved it, and I’m anti-woke
catmandom
catmandom - 7/29/2026, 12:24 PM
GTH Hollywood, I don't need you anymore!!!
LoganvsBanner
LoganvsBanner - 7/29/2026, 12:31 PM
A lot of fans including myself felt Blade Runner 2049 was lightning in a bottle. It somehow managed to follow a classic without ruining it, which is incredibly rare. So the bar for anything that comes after is ridiculously high but this sht looks awful As someone who prefers 2049 slightly over the original, I’d be going into any new series with very low expectations too but again why him her whatever tf it’s called
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/29/2026, 12:37 PM
I’m sure a lot of people will skip this.

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