Onslaught: Adria Arjona Vs. Super Soldiers In Bloody New Trailer For Adam Wingard's Action Thriller

Onslaught: Adria Arjona Vs. Super Soldiers In Bloody New Trailer For Adam Wingard's Action Thriller

A24 has released a blood-soaked new trailer for Adam Wingard's Onslaught, which finds Adria Arjona going up against some extremely hard-to-kill enemies...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 27, 2026 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

"Once they start killing, they will not stop..."

A24 has released a blood-soaked full trailer for Adam Wingard's Onslaught, and it finds Adria Arjona facing off against a trio of very hard-to-kill super soldiers.

The sci-fi horror actioner is set to hit theatres on Friday, September 4, and stars Arjona (Andor, Hitman, Man of Tomorrow) as a former army sniper living in a desert trailer park with her young daughter, who must fight to survive when unstoppable killing machines known as Cockroach, Crybaby, and The Butcher come calling.

Given the premise and the fact that Dan Stevens is part of the cast, there's been a lot of speculation that this movie might be a backdoor sequel to Wingard's The Guest. Well, this new trailer features a brief shot of Stevens in old age makeup, displaying a very eeeeeeevil German accent.

It's safe to assume that he isn't reprising his The Guest role as David Collins, then, but Wingard did recently reveal that Onslaught is "a spiritual sequel. That said, it lives in the same universe.”

“This was the movie that I was like, ‘alright, I’ve been making all these big [frick]ing movies for so many years,” he added, “and what do I want to do? I want to make a film where, spoiler alert, Dan Stevens licks people’s feet.”

Check out the new trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

The movie's official logline reads: When a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers break loose in the desert, a badass Army sniper must unleash hell to protect her young daughter.

Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett produce under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside A24, and Alexander Black for Lyrical Media. Wingard and manager Jeremy Platt also produce, via their new shingle Breakaway Civilization, along with Barrett.

Onslaught also stars Dan Stevens (The Guest, Cuckoo, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire), Michael Biehn (Aliens, The Terminator), Rebecca Hall (The Night House, Godzilla vs. Kong), Eric Wareheim (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!), Reginald VelJohnson (Die Hard), and UFC champion Alex Pereira, who reportedly plays an unstoppable.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/27/2026, 3:58 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2026, 4:20 PM
That looks fun imo , I’m especially liking the cinematography tbh!!.

Also i love how Dan Stevens has decided he’s gonna do weird characters/supporting roles even though he’s got movie star looks & charisma lol.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/27/2026, 4:23 PM
User Comment Image
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/27/2026, 5:04 PM
This is Universal Soldier by another name. Definitely looks good enough to get my butt in the seat.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2026, 5:08 PM
@WruceBayne - i feel like that’s partly true haha.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/27/2026, 5:33 PM
Well dang
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/27/2026, 6:09 PM
While I understand that chainsaws can be terrifying, That weapon has been so overused in Horror movies that it has lost it's "scare" factor. I feel like Texas Chainsaw Massacre set the groundwork and every horror director has tried to one up that franchise with the tool.

Terrifier 3 just went for shock value.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/27/2026, 7:13 PM

From reading this, I kinda feel like I've seen this movie several times. ZZZZZzzzzzzz....
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 7/27/2026, 7:18 PM
100 pound woman takes on highly trained super soldiers. Yeah ok.....
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 7/28/2026, 3:14 AM
@Mercwitham0uth - Typical incel post. Who said, that she will Fights them bare hands?
ArthurFuchsache
ArthurFuchsache - 7/28/2026, 5:57 AM
@jasonvoorhees - they can't think for themselves, so no point using logic 😂

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