Onslaught: Adria Arjona Vs. Super Soldiers In Bloody New Trailer For Adam Wingard's Action Thriller

"Once they start killing, they will not stop..."

A24 has released a blood-soaked full trailer for Adam Wingard's Onslaught, and it finds Adria Arjona facing off against a trio of very hard-to-kill super soldiers.

The sci-fi horror actioner is set to hit theatres on Friday, September 4, and stars Arjona (Andor, Hitman, Man of Tomorrow) as a former army sniper living in a desert trailer park with her young daughter, who must fight to survive when unstoppable killing machines known as Cockroach, Crybaby, and The Butcher come calling.

Given the premise and the fact that Dan Stevens is part of the cast, there's been a lot of speculation that this movie might be a backdoor sequel to Wingard's The Guest. Well, this new trailer features a brief shot of Stevens in old age makeup, displaying a very eeeeeeevil German accent.

It's safe to assume that he isn't reprising his The Guest role as David Collins, then, but Wingard did recently reveal that Onslaught is "a spiritual sequel. That said, it lives in the same universe.”

“This was the movie that I was like, ‘alright, I’ve been making all these big [frick]ing movies for so many years,” he added, “and what do I want to do? I want to make a film where, spoiler alert, Dan Stevens licks people’s feet.”

Check out the new trailer below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Once they start killing, they will not stop. Adria Arjona, Alex Pereira, Drew Starkey, Rebecca Hall, and Dan Stevens star in Adam Wingard’s ONSLAUGHT — unleashing in IMAX on September 4. pic.twitter.com/CAuQ7h1vYT — A24 (@A24) July 27, 2026

They're coming. Experience ONSLAUGHT in @IMAX. Only in theaters September 4 — Trailer Monday. pic.twitter.com/7JYkfG8wKu — Onslaught Movie (@onslaughtmov) July 24, 2026

The movie's official logline reads: When a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers break loose in the desert, a badass Army sniper must unleash hell to protect her young daughter.

Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett produce under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside A24, and Alexander Black for Lyrical Media. Wingard and manager Jeremy Platt also produce, via their new shingle Breakaway Civilization, along with Barrett.

Onslaught also stars Dan Stevens (The Guest, Cuckoo, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire), Michael Biehn (Aliens, The Terminator), Rebecca Hall (The Night House, Godzilla vs. Kong), Eric Wareheim (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!), Reginald VelJohnson (Die Hard), and UFC champion Alex Pereira, who reportedly plays an unstoppable.