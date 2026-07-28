How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does Spider-Man: Brand New Day Have? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters tomorrow, with preview screenings that promise to kick off a record-breaking opening weekend for the web-slinger's MCU return.

Had Avengers: Doomsday been released in May as planned, the movie would have been sandwiched between that and Avengers: Secret Wars. Instead, it's the final MCU movie before the two-part Multiverse Saga (we can only assume that VisionQuest and Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will also take place before Doomsday, despite their respective release windows).

Post-credits scenes have become a staple of Marvel Studios blockbusters, and the Spider-Man franchise has been a little hit-or-miss with them over the years. Huge moments like J. Jonah Jameson revealing Spidey's secret identity have broken the internet. However, a random Venom tease and a tongue-in-cheek PSA from Captain America drew mixed responses.

Does Spider-Man: Brand New Day have any post-credits scenes? Yes , there is one that comes right at the very end of the credits. There is no mid-credits scene. Is it worth waiting for? Well, that's currently being debated after a leak suggested it will be surprisingly low-key.

Without getting into spoilers, there are lots of things that a stinger can tease for Spider-Man's future. However, in the main body of the movie, we'll learn more about what the world no longer remembering Peter Parker means for him.

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton recently told IndieWire that he didn't get too bogged down in the minutiae while figuring that out.

For example, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will not touch on Peter potentially vanishing from photos after Doctor Strange's spell. "There’s a reason why you don’t see any photos in our movie," he shared. "Because I don’t fully know how to answer that. But what we definitely want to believe is that we didn’t actually go back in time and delete somebody so that everything changed from that point on."

"It’s really just a memory erasure of everybody’s brains. But! What happens to print or names? I can’t even start," Cretton continued. "I don’t want my characters thinking about stuff that has nothing to do with our movie. I thought about it for a few days. But it has nothing to do with our movie. Well, that part doesn’t."

Are you heading to theaters to watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day this weekend?

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.