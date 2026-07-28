How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does Spider-Man: Brand New Day Have? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer!

How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does Spider-Man: Brand New Day Have? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer!

Ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's release in theaters this weekend, we have a spoiler-free breakdown of whether the movie has any post-credits scenes and, if so, how many you should wait for.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 28, 2026 10:07 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters tomorrow, with preview screenings that promise to kick off a record-breaking opening weekend for the web-slinger's MCU return.

Had Avengers: Doomsday been released in May as planned, the movie would have been sandwiched between that and Avengers: Secret Wars. Instead, it's the final MCU movie before the two-part Multiverse Saga (we can only assume that VisionQuest and Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 will also take place before Doomsday, despite their respective release windows).

Post-credits scenes have become a staple of Marvel Studios blockbusters, and the Spider-Man franchise has been a little hit-or-miss with them over the years. Huge moments like J. Jonah Jameson revealing Spidey's secret identity have broken the internet. However, a random Venom tease and a tongue-in-cheek PSA from Captain America drew mixed responses.

Does Spider-Man: Brand New Day have any post-credits scenes? Yes, there is one that comes right at the very end of the credits. There is no mid-credits scene. Is it worth waiting for? Well, that's currently being debated after a leak suggested it will be surprisingly low-key.

Without getting into spoilers, there are lots of things that a stinger can tease for Spider-Man's future. However, in the main body of the movie, we'll learn more about what the world no longer remembering Peter Parker means for him.

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton recently told IndieWire that he didn't get too bogged down in the minutiae while figuring that out.

For example, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will not touch on Peter potentially vanishing from photos after Doctor Strange's spell. "There’s a reason why you don’t see any photos in our movie," he shared. "Because I don’t fully know how to answer that. But what we definitely want to believe is that we didn’t actually go back in time and delete somebody so that everything changed from that point on."

"It’s really just a memory erasure of everybody’s brains. But! What happens to print or names? I can’t even start," Cretton continued. "I don’t want my characters thinking about stuff that has nothing to do with our movie. I thought about it for a few days. But it has nothing to do with our movie. Well, that part doesn’t."

Are you heading to theaters to watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day this weekend?

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Arrive
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MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/28/2026, 10:42 AM
can anyone give me a spoiler free answer if it's worth seeing the stinger? is it like Avengers with the shawarma scene (funny but could care less), or Avengers AoU where we see Thanos grab his glove and i was like OHHH shit - lets go!

Thanks
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/28/2026, 11:17 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - This is the answer needed. I don't want to sit around for the entire credits to find out it's something just funny like the shawarma scene lol.
blacksocksdaily
blacksocksdaily - 7/28/2026, 11:18 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - This one sounds worth seeing. I didn't love the Eddie Brock one or the one at the end of Doctor Strange 2, but otherwise I've felt like the post-credit scenes have mostly been enjoyable
lord22
lord22 - 7/28/2026, 11:20 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - it's a nothing burger scene. only featuring ned
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/28/2026, 12:24 PM
@MotherGooseUPus @JabbaTheSus - Sounds like you can skip it honestly. It's one of those that you could just read or catch later instead of waiting. Nothing crazy but it does answer a question while create a couple as well
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/28/2026, 12:30 PM
@BlackStar25 - @lord22 - thanks for sharing; if its a nothingburger ill skip it and watch it online after i see the movie friday. thanks!
grif
grif - 7/28/2026, 3:04 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - just watch it on yt
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 7/28/2026, 4:13 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - If you don't want to wait that long for a vague 5–10 second scene that doesn't really set up anything, you can just watch the leaked clip online after you've seen the movie. You'll be just as satisfied, since it doesn't reveal anything about the future of the MCU that you don't already know by now.
BassMan
BassMan - 7/28/2026, 5:00 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - not really from what I’ve heard. Unless something really crazy happens at the end of the movie.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 7/28/2026, 10:50 AM
I’m expecting Josh to do his best to Spoil anything and everything about Brand New Day, sooooo good luck everyone I’ll see you guys Friday because we know JW will definitely post spoilers in article titles asap. I mean he’s already been doing it, but it’s just going to get worse.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/28/2026, 12:32 PM
@slickrickdesigns - same here... with that said; to us both:

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2026, 10:50 AM
The post credits scene as it is seems fine and honestly a bit intriguing but given they likely don’t want to set anything in stone for Spidey post SW , it makes sense not to tease anything about the future of his film series specifically…

Anyway in terms of release dates & timeline , VisionQuest will be set before Doomsday obviously but the most intriguing one is Daredevil Born Again S3 since we know that will likely come out next March between Doomsday & SW so depending on if Earth is turned into Battleworld , they need to adress that it will likely be set before that but we’ll see.

YFNS & X-Men 97 are set in their universes so that doesn’t matter but does anyone know if Wonder Man S2 comes out next year or 2028?.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/28/2026, 11:01 AM
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/28/2026, 11:36 AM
Still no buildup for Doomsday in the second to last movie. What a big piece of shit this franchise has become.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/28/2026, 11:51 AM
@FireGunn -

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xstryker
xstryker - 7/28/2026, 12:08 PM
@FireGunn - I’m sure you have valid personal reasons for considering the franchise a POS and wanting it rebooted, and I’m pretty sure you’ve posted them a great many times to a large number of threads. But I can’t help but laugh at the gap between expressing disappointment that their next movie doesn’t seem to be hyping up the massive movie that will be released six months after it, and writing off the whole franchise as a POS. Like I said, I know you have your reasons for the latter opinion and you’ve likely stated them ad nauseum already elsewhere, but whether or not Brand New Day sets the table for Doomsday is so incredibly trivial compared to wanting to scrap the whole franchise that it gave me a good hearty laugh. Obviously you’re so committed to campaigning against the MCU and DCU that you show up in thread after thread, give a whisp of an opinion about the topic, and then stitch on your condemnation of both franchises regardless of whether it logically connects to the topical opinion you began with. Anyway, that’s my contribution to engaging in constructive conversation on this subject.
xstryker
xstryker - 7/28/2026, 11:50 AM
I liked the Captain America PSA. It was very memorable, even to this day. I prefer it to the kind of Jimmy Rustling that all-too-frequently goes nowhere because plans shifted before a followup got filmed (or in some cases, never filmed).
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/28/2026, 11:58 AM
Jean hijacks a Spidey film and we couldnt even get post credit teasing the xmen
xstryker
xstryker - 7/28/2026, 12:12 PM
@Matchesz - I don’t know why everyone’s so hungry for teases. So many of them don’t pan out, it’s hard for me to watch one without expecting it to be a tease for something that either never gets followed up on or gets retconned altogether.
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 7/28/2026, 3:07 PM
@Matchesz - wow, thanks so much for that. Obviously it was one of the worst-kept secrets, but I have deliberately not clicked on anything unless it's spoiler-free, and you just ruined that, so [frick]in thanks, bro
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/28/2026, 4:20 PM
@JabbaTheSus - I think Matchesz is just assuming. Movie's not out yet. But I think we're all assuming she's Jean.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/28/2026, 7:48 PM
@JabbaTheSus - obv I meant Jean Dewolf, the police captain who also worked closely with the XMen
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 7/28/2026, 1:19 PM
I’m not trying to start anything so I won’t reply directly to people sharing this sentiment, but why on earth would you go to a movie like this and skip the post credits scene? Unless you have a super tight schedule and have to be somewhere immediately, you can’t spare a few extra minutes to finish watching the movie?

If someone told you there was a particular scene that wasn’t amazing, would you walk out of the theater at that point and only return when it was over?
supermanrex
supermanrex - 7/28/2026, 2:28 PM
@LenSpiderman - because everyone has to be jaded and edgy now. they are always on the go and have no time for "nonsense" except the the sound of their own voice trying to convince the world how cutting edge and cultural they are.
MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 7/28/2026, 4:15 PM
@LenSpiderman - Most people nowadays have adhs.

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