Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Arrive

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Arrive

Following initial social media reactions, the first full reviews for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have landed, and the latest solo Spidey adventure has generated an early Rotten Tomatoes score...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 28, 2026 09:07 AM EST

Following this morning's mostly very positive social media reactions to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the full review embargo has lifted, and critics have been sharing their verdicts on Tom Holland's latest solo outing as the iconic wall-crawler.

So far, the reviews are landing around the same as the reactions. A lot of outlets were very high on Brand New Day, and out of the trades, only Variety leans negative, describing the film as an "arduous adventure" that's "trying too hard."

The cast comes in for universal praise (particularly Sadie Sink), and it sounds like the contentious dynamic between Holland's hero and Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle is a highlight. Several reviews also champion Destin Daniel Cretton's work behind the camera, hailing Brand New Day as the "best directed Spider-Man movie" since Sam Raimi's trilogy.

There may be a few iffy spots of CGI here and there, but the action sequences are said to be spectacular, with the battle between Spidey, the Punisher and the Hulk praised as the standout set piece.

On the less positive side, several reviews mention an "overstuffed" third act, and it sounds like the movie could have done with shaving down its runtime by a few minutes.

With 64 reviews counted, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently sitting at a very impressive 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/28/2026, 9:38 AM
Has any recent 90 % plus movies been deserving I mean we are talking Dark Knight levels
SurfinSuperman
SurfinSuperman - 7/28/2026, 9:40 AM
@0bstreperous - It's just the amount of critics that like the movie. It's not a rating.
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/28/2026, 9:43 AM
@0bstreperous

Y’all look at the score more than the average rating. RT just gives a percentage of which critics actually liked a movie. Metacritic gives the score for top reviewers (unlike RT where people like Josh) can submit their reviews.

Brand New Day is getting good reviews. It has a 91% on RT and a 71 on MetaCritic (which is good) but it’s not an amazing score. 75+ is usually prime territory, anything above 80 is pretty great and generally universally loved.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/28/2026, 9:41 AM
They cut more than a half hour from this according to the director, so maybe that would have given the third act “more time to breathe.” I have my tickets for Thursday and just want a fun Spidey adventure with no BS.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/28/2026, 9:42 AM
Hulk will be in it less than 5 minutes
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/28/2026, 9:46 AM
Hyped to see this one! I've (mostly) dodged the usual leaks and spoilers and I'm going to the earliest show I can manage on Thursday.

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