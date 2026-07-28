Robert Downey Jr.'s Pay For Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars Revealed Along With His MCU Future

Robert Downey Jr.'s Pay For Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars Revealed Along With His MCU Future

Robert Downey Jr.'s massive payday for the next Avengers movies has been revealed, as has the combined budget of both. We also have new insights into the actor's future post-Secret Wars.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 28, 2026 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday
Source: Page Six

Marvel Studios brought the main cast of Avengers: Doomsday to this past weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, but there was one actor who earned more than all of them. We are, of course, talking about Robert Downey Jr. 

He earned at least $500 million for his roles in the four Avengers movies, the Iron Man trilogy, and Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming. That was as Tony Stark, and convincing the Oscar-winner to play Doctor Doom didn't come cheap. 

According to Page Six, Downey will make a whopping $100 million for his work in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Chris Evans (Captain America) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) have also done well, making a reported $40 million each for the two movies. 

That's at least $180 million for just three actors. However, the site says Doomsday and Secret Wars' combined budget is a surprisingly reasonable $600 million, which is cheaper than Infinity War and Endgame. Those are reported to have cost up to $800 million in total. 

Here's where things get really interesting. The site notes, "One source says that Downey’s colossal payday covers something more than just the two films, perhaps a cameo in another Marvel offering." 

Does this confirm that Downey is sticking around after the Multiverse Saga? If so, he could reprise his role as a resurrected Tony or perhaps continue playing Doom. In the comics, he became a "hero" after Secret Wars, suiting up as the Infamous Iron Man.

That would be an interesting direction to head in, as would revisiting Victor Von Doom in the context of a Fantastic Four movie. Ultimately, the "something more" could refer to a producing deal, an unrelated project with Disney, or even marketing appearances. We'll have to wait and see.

Do you think Downey deserves such a massive payday for donning Doom's mask? Let us know in the comments section below.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
Avengers: Doomsday: Gambit Hot Toys Figure Spotlights Channing Tatum's Ragin' Cajun
Related:

Avengers: Doomsday: Gambit Hot Toys Figure Spotlights Channing Tatum's Ragin' Cajun
Avengers: Doomsday: Magneto Hot Toys Figure Reveals Master Of Magnetism's New MCU Costume
Recommended For You:

Avengers: Doomsday: Magneto Hot Toys Figure Reveals Master Of Magnetism's New MCU Costume

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ferf
ferf - 7/28/2026, 8:08 AM
I don’t believe the budget is less than a similar pair of films ten years ago
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/28/2026, 8:18 AM
Johnny Depp would have done this character proud and at half the cost. I love RDJ but he played Tony Stark and he died.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/28/2026, 8:22 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - Depp as Doom?!! I mean he's great but I don't see a fit here. Not the type of eccentric character he excels at.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 7/28/2026, 8:27 AM
@Urubrodi -
User Comment Image

😘
UceOmega
UceOmega - 7/28/2026, 8:59 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - I concur. Depp was my first choice. He would have been perfect for Doom. I feel like they missed a big opportunity there.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/28/2026, 8:19 AM
I am not excited from all the stuff I've heard we still have to deal with c level avengers and a confusing Hickman stories
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/28/2026, 8:32 AM
That is crazy Money. Insane.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/28/2026, 8:51 AM
That’s absolutely insane money. Man, celebrities live in a completely different world. Paying out that much means these films will have to rely on AI and other tricks to keep the rest of the budgets from exploding. I bet this will have the same brownish or single color look as the Endgame final battle. They could have gotten Mads to play Doom for a quarter of that or leas
SATW42
SATW42 - 7/28/2026, 9:09 AM
@Bucky74 - i know you're probably including this, but it's really anyone in the public spotlight. Juan Soto laughs at RDJs salary for example.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/28/2026, 8:55 AM
Hiw in the hell you pay almost 300M to 3 actors and still have the 2 films cost only 600M???? The source is either bogus or a paid shill.

1B breaking even for each film. And it looks cheap with the Russos helming. Imagine seeing a movie in 2026 that looks like a pandemic-soundstage heavy-actors not being together slopfest

It is laughable to see x actors being asked how it was to work with x actors while it is toi obvious they are acting in soundstages by themselves 😂😂😂😂
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/28/2026, 9:26 AM
@vectorsigma - Agreed. All that money and most aren’t even together to play off of each other and get those special organic moments that elevate a film
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/28/2026, 9:24 AM
The math isn't mathing lol
ArthurFuchsache
ArthurFuchsache - 7/28/2026, 9:30 AM
We already knew this. Pretty confident there was already an article like 2 years ago stating it was 50mil a movie iirc
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/28/2026, 9:41 AM
@doubled @allsgood @onemoretime has got Downey's check covered

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder