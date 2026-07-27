Man Of Tomorrow Will Reportedly Feature The DCU Debut Of This Obscure '60s Hero - Spoilers

Man Of Tomorrow Will Reportedly Feature The DCU Debut Of This Obscure '60s Hero - Spoilers

According to a new rumor, James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow will feature the DCU debut of an obscure character created in the late '60s...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 27, 2026 08:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

Far out, Man... of Tomorrow.

It seems James Gunn has added another character to his Superman sequel, and this might be his most obscure deep cut yet.

Just in case this is being lined up as a surprise, here's your spoiler warning.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Brother Power, aka the Geek, will appear in Man of Tomorrow.

Brother Power was created in the late '60s by Joe Simon, making his debut in Brother Power, the Geek #1 (1968). The character, who was inspired by Frankenstein's Monster, was originally a store mannequin brought to life after being struck by lightning. Power went on to become a revolutionary political figure in the liberal and hippie counter-culture, inspiring others to stand up for their ideals.

The Geek's solo series only ran for two issues, but Neil Gaiman later reintroduced the character as an imperfect elemental, similar to Swamp Thing, who was connected to all human simulacra, such as dolls, dummies, statues, etc.

More recently, Power encountered Batman in a 2010 issue of The Brave and the Bold.

We assume Brother Power will only have a minor part in MOT, but you really never know with Gunn. There's every chance the character could end up becoming the latest member of the Justice Gang and play a pivotal role in bringing down Brainiac.

What do you make of this? Any Brother Power fans out there? Drop us a comment down below.

The plot of MOT will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

More recently, Xolo Maridueña was confirmed to reprise the role of Blue Beetle.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/27/2026, 8:02 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/27/2026, 8:16 PM
@bobevanz - User Comment Image
nerdygeek12
nerdygeek12 - 7/27/2026, 8:04 PM
Okay, even I'm getting to the point now where these obscure relatively unknown characters are being put centre stage in a Gunn film. Oh look at me so Quirky. It't actually getting old and the schtick is outplayed.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/27/2026, 9:06 PM
@nerdygeek12 - perfectly said
Arthorious
Arthorious - 7/27/2026, 9:51 PM
@nerdygeek12 - Agreed, I hope that he would tone it down, but with the Jimmy Olsen and Grodd having a show, I don't see that happening anytime soon.
Sonnyside
Sonnyside - 7/27/2026, 11:09 PM
@Arthorious -
I could not agree more. It’s getting ridiculous. I can see if he was using cooler characters that are unknown like question. But no next we will get wonder twins.
fosdog
fosdog - 7/28/2026, 6:09 AM
@nerdygeek12 - @nerdygeek12 - Agreed. They might as well call this new DC movie era, the era of the Obscure Gang or Obscure League. smh
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/27/2026, 8:05 PM
Yeah phuck batman, wonder woman and the flash, an Obscure '60s Hero is just what this universe needs to get audiences back into the cinema, well played mister gun
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/27/2026, 9:08 PM
@harryba11zack - why does Bats look like he was kicked in the nuts?
DraculaX
DraculaX - 7/27/2026, 10:51 PM
@lazlodaytona - he's getting blown by Damon
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/27/2026, 8:06 PM
Gunn just proves every day he's the wrong person for the job.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/27/2026, 8:14 PM
Gunn needs to go NOW

Reboot the MCU and DCU
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 7/27/2026, 8:23 PM
@FireGunn - if they reboot this, it would be hilarious. They better not reboot it. And this movie better be Gunns best film ever.

But i gotta say, this Gunn reboot was messy from the start but they can't afford to reboot it or have this movie be a flop boxoffice and critically. They can't afford to do another reboot.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 7/27/2026, 8:44 PM
@FireGunn - like… right away pronto style. 🥾
jst5
jst5 - 7/27/2026, 10:32 PM
@FireGunn - The Gunn DCU can't end soon enough!!Don't know why it wasn't reported on here(I bet I guess why)

But Flim Threat said they talked to a couple of very good sources at SDCC and were told Brave and the Bold isn't happening every script looked at was bad and the DCU is now nearing 400 mill in the red(OUCH!!!).Gunn wants to write and direct a World's Finest for a 2029 or 2030 release ...WB hasn't given the okay .Mxyzptlk and Bat-Mite would be the "villians" Lex would again have a huge role.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/28/2026, 4:41 AM
@jst5 - Gunn is an agent sent from Marvel/Disney
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/28/2026, 7:19 AM
@jst5 - You know... a Battinson/Corenswet World's Finest that goes all meta with Batmite and Mxyzptlk (after The Batman part III) could work. Reality schmeality.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/28/2026, 7:20 AM
And when I say it could work I mean that I might personally enjoy it. Not that it'd make a billion dollars or save DC.
DarkTanicus
DarkTanicus - 7/28/2026, 7:50 AM
@jst5 - Considering the number of flops they've had, Gunn's DCU is gonna be scrapped and DC will most likely continue with Reeves Batman as the main batman and the new origin of the reboot going forward.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/27/2026, 8:15 PM
Gunn is the perfect person for this. Bringing characters in that wouldn't burbank get screen time is actually pretty brilliant.
DarkTanicus
DarkTanicus - 7/28/2026, 7:50 AM
@Nonameforme - you forgot to add /j
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/28/2026, 8:36 AM
@DarkTanicus - no I'm 100% serious.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 7/27/2026, 8:16 PM
DC humiliation ritual continues
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/28/2026, 7:22 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - It's tough as a DC fan. Throughout the Infinity Saga I had the cinema reserve my cuck chair for every release. Right in the corner.
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 7/27/2026, 8:21 PM
Gunn is a double agent deep undercover to destroy DC on film whilst getting his friends and family paid along the way!

See you in 2040
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/27/2026, 9:32 PM
@NotMyDiagnosis - what’s happening in 2040?
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 7/27/2026, 9:40 PM
@HammerLegFoot - I think he's mocking that "I see you in 2036" dude.
DraculaX
DraculaX - 7/27/2026, 10:52 PM
@NotMyDiagnosis - It was already destroyed by the time he took over, so....
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 7/28/2026, 3:03 AM
@DraculaX - ahhh so making it worse is the correct course of action?...
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/28/2026, 4:29 AM
@TheShellyMan - rent free lol.
MR
MR - 7/27/2026, 8:28 PM
Gunn must have dirt on Warner Bros executives cuz they are allowing him to make a mockery of the DC Universe.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/28/2026, 7:25 AM
@MR - There's nobody at the wheel right now. Zaslav is leaving and Paramount might not even be taking over, at least not for a while. So I don't know if there's anyone at the top that actually cares about the future of the company right now. If there were he'd have been fired after Supergirl did even worse than Superman.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/27/2026, 8:34 PM
Kickass! Metamorpho and Brother Power, The Geek HBO MAX series LFGOOOOOOOOO!!!

At least Christopher Nolan saved the Space/Time Continuum and no movies will ever fail again.

User Comment Image
Skestra
Skestra - 7/27/2026, 8:39 PM
Even though I'm a die-hard MCU fan, I don't want this new DC universe to fail. I really don't. I'm wishing only good things and good fortune to Gunn's universe. That's the honest truth. With all that said...
WTF GUNN!! STOP MAKING STUPID ASS DECISIONS!
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/27/2026, 9:14 PM
@Skestra - as a DC guy, I appreciate your sentiment and completely agree with your wtf.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/27/2026, 8:45 PM
That’s some weird ass shit to bring in at this point man
Odekahn
Odekahn - 7/27/2026, 8:46 PM
On par with other Gunn decisions thus far.

@FireGunn

Reboot the MCU and DCU
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/28/2026, 4:42 AM
@Odekahn - Finally someone is aboard the reboot train
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/28/2026, 7:27 AM
@Odekahn - #'Reboot the MCU and DCU' Alliance
Odekahn
Odekahn - 7/28/2026, 9:01 AM
@ObserverIO - 👊🏻
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