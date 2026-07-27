Man Of Tomorrow Will Reportedly Feature The DCU Debut Of This Obscure '60s Hero - Spoilers

Far out, Man... of Tomorrow.

It seems James Gunn has added another character to his Superman sequel, and this might be his most obscure deep cut yet.

Just in case this is being lined up as a surprise, here's your spoiler warning.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Brother Power, aka the Geek, will appear in Man of Tomorrow.

Brother Power was created in the late '60s by Joe Simon, making his debut in Brother Power, the Geek #1 (1968). The character, who was inspired by Frankenstein's Monster, was originally a store mannequin brought to life after being struck by lightning. Power went on to become a revolutionary political figure in the liberal and hippie counter-culture, inspiring others to stand up for their ideals.

The Geek's solo series only ran for two issues, but Neil Gaiman later reintroduced the character as an imperfect elemental, similar to Swamp Thing, who was connected to all human simulacra, such as dolls, dummies, statues, etc.

More recently, Power encountered Batman in a 2010 issue of The Brave and the Bold.

We assume Brother Power will only have a minor part in MOT, but you really never know with Gunn. There's every chance the character could end up becoming the latest member of the Justice Gang and play a pivotal role in bringing down Brainiac.

What do you make of this? Any Brother Power fans out there? Drop us a comment down below.

The plot of MOT will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

More recently, Xolo Maridueña was confirmed to reprise the role of Blue Beetle.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.