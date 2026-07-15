Rumor: Man Of Tomorrow Will Feature Peacemaker's White Rabbit; Major Wonder Woman Update Revealed

Is Man of Tomorrow a Justice League Justice Gang movie in all but name? Following the news that Xolo Maridueña will reprise his role as Blue Beetle in the Superman sequel, filmmaker James Gunn may have added another obscure character to the mix.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Peacemaker star Brey Noelle will reprise her role as White Rabbit. She was last seen in the show's second season, where she unsuccessfully auditioned for the Justice Gang and was ridiculed for the camel toe on her costume.

What White Rabbit will bring to the table remains to be seen, but Gunn has developed a habit of populating the DCU with lesser-known heroes and villains. Perhaps she'll be sent to Salvation alongside Christopher Smith?

Of course, the character fans are particularly eager to see in Man of Tomorrow is Wonder Woman. As rumours continue to swirl that Andor star Adria Arjona is being lined up to play the DCU's Wonder Woman, former Nexus Point News scooper @ApocHorseman has doubled down on the actress playing Maxima, not Diana Prince.

It's worth noting that the trades said from the start that Arjona was likely Maxima, despite her being a fan-favourite choice for the role of Wonder Woman. Could this mean that Eva De Dominici will headline the Wonder Woman reboot?

That would be a bold casting decision on Gunn's part, given that she's an unknown, but fans may have to face the reality that Man of Tomorrow will feature neither Wonder Woman nor Batman. That will avoid any Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice comparisons, but it's sure to be another point of contention for those frustrated that the DCU still doesn't have its Trinity.

"I follow Adria on Instagram, but everybody came out [and thought], 'He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman,'" Gunn said last summer. "She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way."

"She was in a movie that I made seven years ago," he added. "We’ve been friends and have known each other since that time. I followed her then, I didn’t just follow her."

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but to the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, Sinqua Walls, and Adria Arjona recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the latter is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.