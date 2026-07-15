Rumor: Man Of Tomorrow Will Feature Peacemaker's White Rabbit; Major Wonder Woman Update Revealed

Rumor: Man Of Tomorrow Will Feature Peacemaker's White Rabbit; Major Wonder Woman Update Revealed

A new Man of Tomorrow rumour suggests James Gunn has added Peacemaker's White Rabbit to his upcoming Superman sequel, but Wonder Woman fans may be disappointed by this latest update.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 15, 2026 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

Is Man of Tomorrow a Justice League Justice Gang movie in all but name? Following the news that Xolo Maridueña will reprise his role as Blue Beetle in the Superman sequel, filmmaker James Gunn may have added another obscure character to the mix.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Peacemaker star Brey Noelle will reprise her role as White Rabbit. She was last seen in the show's second season, where she unsuccessfully auditioned for the Justice Gang and was ridiculed for the camel toe on her costume.

What White Rabbit will bring to the table remains to be seen, but Gunn has developed a habit of populating the DCU with lesser-known heroes and villains. Perhaps she'll be sent to Salvation alongside Christopher Smith?

Of course, the character fans are particularly eager to see in Man of Tomorrow is Wonder Woman. As rumours continue to swirl that Andor star Adria Arjona is being lined up to play the DCU's Wonder Woman, former Nexus Point News scooper @ApocHorseman has doubled down on the actress playing Maxima, not Diana Prince.

It's worth noting that the trades said from the start that Arjona was likely Maxima, despite her being a fan-favourite choice for the role of Wonder Woman. Could this mean that Eva De Dominici will headline the Wonder Woman reboot? 

That would be a bold casting decision on Gunn's part, given that she's an unknown, but fans may have to face the reality that Man of Tomorrow will feature neither Wonder Woman nor Batman. That will avoid any Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice comparisons, but it's sure to be another point of contention for those frustrated that the DCU still doesn't have its Trinity.

"I follow Adria on Instagram, but everybody came out [and thought], 'He just followed her, that means she’s Wonder Woman,'" Gunn said last summer. "She’d be a great Wonder Woman, by the way."

"She was in a movie that I made seven years ago," he added. "We’ve been friends and have known each other since that time. I followed her then, I didn’t just follow her."

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but to the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, Sinqua Walls, and Adria Arjona recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the latter is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 9:10 AM
But.. but... You see. You're miserable if you don't want the White Rabbit in Man of Tomorrow. Don't you know that you're supposed to eat up whatever slop these billion dollar corpos serve you? Shut your damn mouth and coonsoom.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/15/2026, 9:16 AM
@FireGunn

User Comment Image
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 9:17 AM
@regmovieguy - You're the one following me around weirdo
regmovieguy
regmovieguy - 7/15/2026, 9:20 AM
@FireGunn

I literally just opened up a new article to see you’re still crying about the “miserable” comment. Lmao.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 9:25 AM
@regmovieguy - Don't you have slop to eat? Aren't you excited for a White Rabbit who was rejected by the Justice Gang and made fun of by Guy Gardener for her cameltoe? Because that fits in a Superman movie am I right?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/15/2026, 9:26 AM
@FireGunn - if Gunn is shagging you , you are in the movie
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/15/2026, 9:27 AM
@FireGunn - butthurt baby has to force his shitty opinion on everyone ALL THE TIME.
XRayCat
XRayCat - 7/15/2026, 9:28 AM
@FireGunn - Have you considered seeing a gynecologist to get that sand removed from you vagina? It's got to itch something fierce at this point.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 9:37 AM
@XRayCat - You're the biggest idiot on the site. [frick] off
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/15/2026, 9:37 AM
@Malatrova15 - Nobody laughed the first time.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 9:38 AM
@bobevanz - Is that not what you do? It's a forum for posting your opinion dumbass
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/15/2026, 9:38 AM
@FireGunn - clearly he isn't.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 9:39 AM
@UltimaRex - You're right. You're the biggest idiot
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/15/2026, 9:40 AM
@FireGunn - coming from you, that means exactly nothing.
XRayCat
XRayCat - 7/15/2026, 9:43 AM
@FireGunn - Quit being a little bitch.
Evansly
Evansly - 7/15/2026, 9:44 AM
@bobevanz - I saw Ben do long form improv in Denver a few weeks ago. It was fantastic.

Also this guy seems pretty miserable
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 9:47 AM
@XRayCat - Quit crying
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 9:48 AM
@UltimaRex - You literally spam "See you in 2036" with false cope because you know this universe is going to die soon. You're pathetic lol
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/15/2026, 9:50 AM
@FireGunn - that was Peacemaker. No one has seen MOT yet. No one even knows if White Rabbit will be seen from the waist down.

Relax.
Breathe.
Shut the hell up.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/15/2026, 9:51 AM
@FireGunn - See you in 2036 lol.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/15/2026, 9:55 AM
@Malatrollva - What character will you be playing?
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 9:57 AM
@UltimaRex -

"Relax.
Breathe.
Shut the hell up.
Consoom."

See you in 2027.
XRayCat
XRayCat - 7/15/2026, 9:59 AM
@FireGunn - You're the one whining like a bitch on here, not us.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/15/2026, 10:04 AM
@XRayCat - You're crying under my comment
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/15/2026, 10:11 AM
@FireGunn - nope. The decision to engage is yours.

But when MOT makes bank, then BatB ensures the DCU goes all the way to Kingdom Come and you FINALLY realise that you wasted your and everyone's else's time being negative for no reason for a universe that is not coming back...

Well, see you in 2036.
XRayCat
XRayCat - 7/15/2026, 10:12 AM
@FireGunn - While you're crying in the whole article as well as other articles. Learn to recognize when your own shit stinks.

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/15/2026, 10:13 AM
@UltimaRex - OK but fire gunn ,fire him from a cannon directly into lake tahoe compound and reboot my booty and also the DCU, the MCU and the BBC , Bb king and doris day ,Matt busby !
Lets meet man..how close are you from tuscaloosa gas station?
XRayCat
XRayCat - 7/15/2026, 10:14 AM
@FireGunn - You in a nutshell...

User Comment Image
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/15/2026, 10:14 AM
@Malatrova15 - it's not that long.

Thank God.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/15/2026, 10:18 AM
@FireGunn - you keep mentioning crying.

You ok little man? 2036 is only a year. It can't hurt you... I think...
Chuck420Taylor
Chuck420Taylor - 7/15/2026, 9:15 AM
Even IF these characters show up in the end of the third act, why? Like serious how long will this universe last? This tease will end up being a 'What We Could Have Gotten' at best!!!
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/15/2026, 9:25 AM
@Chuck420Taylor - I think this is exactly why we're not getting Batman or WW; this universe is simply coming to an end, so there's no point in casting such iconic characters for supporting/cameo roles that will never materialize into anything bigger.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/15/2026, 9:26 AM
@Chuck420Taylor - thankfully this garbage will likely not continue
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/15/2026, 9:35 AM
@Chuck420Taylor - "Like serious how long will this universe last?"

2035 at the earliest.

First reboot news: 2036.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/15/2026, 9:39 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - ha.

See you in 2036.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/15/2026, 9:25 AM
Gunns verse is a full reboot! Except its not!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/15/2026, 9:27 AM
The only requisite to be in a James Gunn movie is to shag him
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/15/2026, 9:37 AM
@Malatrova15 - that sounds like rejection to me...
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/15/2026, 9:28 AM
So it's okay to add 20+ people in an overstuffed Marvel movie, yet it's the worst idea ever for a DC movie. MAKE IT MAKE SENSE
GarthRanzz
GarthRanzz - 7/15/2026, 10:01 AM
@bobevanz - To be fair, I have historically knocked the MCU for this too. I rate First Avenger and TIH higher than most. It hurts my brain when the Avengers don't show up in Winter Soldier. So far Supergirl is my favorite thing in the Gunnverse and as I told a friend, I felt Mr. Terrific and Krypto upstaged Superman, where Supergirl is clearly the star in her own movie. It was the right amount of Lobo and Space Cabbie. Anymore and I would have got annoyed there as well.
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