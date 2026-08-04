Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set Photo Reveals How Comic-Accurate Tarantula Fight Was Really Filmed

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens with a montage that recreates some iconic comic book covers from the web-slinger's past. Among them is Amazing Spider-Man #134, which features the hero battling Tarantula.

That's all we see of the villain in the movie, but a newly surfaced behind-the-scenes photo reveals the lengths that the team working on Spider-Man: Brand New Day went to in a bid to authentically recreate those covers on screen.

In a photo shared by a crew member (they've since made their Instagram account private), we see that with Spider-Man perched on the wall—thanks to small steps and wires—two men dressed in blue body stockings were required to hold Tarantula aloft.

Is that Tom Holland in the suit? Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has previously suggested that was the case, and with any luck, we'll get more behind-the-scenes content like this soon.

"It’s rare to find an actor who is such a great performer, both in a scene with comedy and drama, but also with body performance," he recently told Rolling Stone. "And it’s probably his muscle memory from being a dancer, I’m guessing. But a lot of those covers that we were shooting required acting at 420 frames per second."

"His ability to control his body to get into the pose of a cover — we’d look at the cover, and some of the covers are not necessarily something that the human body can get into, the way that these poses are."

"He was able to look at it and, in just a few takes, he would go and do it, and we’d analyse what his body was doing, and he’d say, 'Oh, I think I can... yeah, I think I can do it better,' and he’d go back in," Cretton added. "It was pretty amazing to watch."

The director also spoke with IndieWire, and he told them, "We weren’t just choosing covers because they were a cool issue; we were choosing covers because they helped us tell the story we wanted to tell. But it was really cool. To be able to imagine, not just the frame we are seeing, but sometimes you get to see the 10 seconds before – our imagining of what happens 10 seconds before."

Check out this new behind-the-scenes photo from Spider-Man: Brand New Day below.

Tarantula vs. Spider-Man⁰

Behind the scene and the live-action version in Brand New Day. pic.twitter.com/x8XtSImIgv — •tr1stan⛷️ (@nuel_irl) August 3, 2026

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.