It's Official: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Beats Avengers: Endgame's Record For Biggest U.S. Opening Weekend

Spider-Man: Brand New Day smashed all industry expectations at the North American box office this weekend, and as if that wasn't enough, it's just dethroned a record held by Avengers: Endgame since 2019.

While it was touch-and-go for a while yesterday, the Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios co-production had a stronger-than-expected Sunday (no doubt helped by amazing word-of-mouth). That means it has officially surpassed the last Avengers movie's record-breaking $357.1 million opening weekend in the U.S.

No one saw this coming, even when it became apparent that Spider-Man: Brand New Day had the potential to be one of the year's biggest hits. Can Avengers: Doomsday top it? That may be a big ask.

With final ticket sales counted and actualised, the movie has grossed a spectacular $360 million. That's made up of $169.8 million from Friday (which includes previews on Wednesday and Thursday), $101.5 million on Saturday, and $88.7 million on Sunday.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's updated worldwide total is $932 million, so it won't top Avengers: Endgame's global start of over $1 billion. China turned out in full force for Spidey, but still nowhere near on the same level as the pre-COVID days.

Fans had a near-five year wait between Spider-Man: No Way Home and this latest movie, and it's hard to imagine Sony not wanting to get a Brand New Day sequel in theaters considerably quicker than that. As of now, 2028 or 2029 seems likely. Hopefully, an announcement is imminent.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

How many times did you watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theaters this weekend?

Breaking #SpiderManBrandNewDay news from #Rentrak! @SonyPictures' reports Sunday’s final ticket sales have confirmed that Columbia Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day has delivered the biggest domestic opening weekend in box office history with a record-breaking $360 million! The… pic.twitter.com/WwVmKNnHPn — Paul Dergarabedian (@PDergarabedian) August 3, 2026

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.