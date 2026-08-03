Spider-Man: Brand New Day Lands IMAX Release After Record-Breaking Start; Tickets On Sale Tomorrow

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Lands IMAX Release After Record-Breaking Start; Tickets On Sale Tomorrow

Following its record-breaking weekend, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have officially announced that Spider-Man: Brand New Day has secured an IMAX release date and it's not a particularly long wait!

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By RohanPatel - Aug 03, 2026 09:08 AM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is officially coming to IMAX!

As the dust settles on the film's record-breaking weekend at the box office and with The Odyssey's three-week IMAX-exclusive window coming to a close, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have announced that the global phenomenon has secured an IMAX release date for August 7!

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow across all major ticketing platforms, so considering it's presumably only a one-week IMAX window before The End of Oak Street opens on August 13, we'd advise nabbing seats as soon as humanly possible! 

We also have a brand-new IMAX poster, which you can check out at the bottom of this article.

The Marvel blockbuster got off to a roaring start on Wednesday and is now widely expected to topple the record for the biggest domestic opening weekend of all time, currently held by Avengers: Endgame ($357.1M). While early projections placed Brand New Day around $355 million—good enough for second place—a stronger-than-anticipated Sunday is shifting the math. The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit reports that the latest chapter in Tom Holland's Spider-Man saga may have actually opened closer to $359 million, which would set an astounding new domestic record.

Paired with Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, this past weekend marked the biggest box office weekend in history, driving a cumulative gross of over $430 million across all movies in the marketplace.

Globally, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will safely secure the second-biggest opening weekend of all time with an estimated $927 million launch, although it seems that number is also ticking upward. 

In addition to Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the all-star supporting cast features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Zabryna Guevara, Keith David, Liza Colón-Zayas, Olivia Booth-Ford, Eman Esfandi, Florence Pugh, Marisa Tomei, and Mark Ruffalo. 

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film, with a screenplay from Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor are attached as producers, while Louis D'Esposito and David Cain are listed as executive producers. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters!

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

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About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
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BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 8/3/2026, 9:04 AM
Part of me walked away from this thinking they should just do Spiderman films from now on and let other heroes and villains cameo in them. *Half joking, half not.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/3/2026, 9:14 AM
@BadgerThorkin - If Marvel would drop all these C & D list heroes and focus exclusively on their A and B characters, they could easily see similar results to these.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 8/3/2026, 9:06 AM
Now Kevin Feige wants ZACK SNYDER for a MARVEL V DC PROJECT. Snyder Verse is back in full play at DC also. In 4 days Spiderman has made more $ than Gunns Suicide Squad, Gunns Superman 2025 & Supergirl..COMBINED!!!!
Let the COPE-A-MANIA BEGIN! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Gunn Shills/Glazers ATTACK!🤣😂
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/3/2026, 9:12 AM
@ClarkJoeKent -
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whynot
whynot - 8/3/2026, 9:20 AM
@ClarkJoeKent - you make up nonsense like Fiege want to team with Snyder? There’s a reason Fiege didn’t want venom and Sonys low rated movies apart of the MCU he would prefer having something that’s critically better and made less then movies like BVS for instance apart of his world. Also I’m sure he’d rather Gunns DC join then Snyder’s since he already has a relationship with Gunn and his movies don’t seem to be made by an emo director. That being said neither movie franchise is teaming with the MCU at the moment your just making crap up on a post that has 0 to do with DC bc your a hater.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 8/3/2026, 9:22 AM
@ClarkJoeKent - what...
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/3/2026, 9:08 AM
If deal break ticket sales how will it will do final numbers that be intersting to see didn’t lilo and stitch break ticket sale number records?
Vigor
Vigor - 8/3/2026, 9:08 AM
That hulk vs spiderman fight in IMAX will look grandiose
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/3/2026, 9:11 AM
As long as it is only one week. It's kind of [frick]ed up how they backtracked and took screens away from the Odyssey even though they made a deal! If they do it for Dune I'm going to hunt down that bald son of a wahhh
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Thing94
Thing94 - 8/3/2026, 9:20 AM
@TheFinestSmack - No
Thing94
Thing94 - 8/3/2026, 9:21 AM
Saw it on Marcus Theater Ultra Screen which is comparable
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 8/3/2026, 9:24 AM
Now I get to watch The Punisher walk around New York City, willy-nilly in IMAX.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/3/2026, 9:27 AM
Feige shit the bed big time
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 8/3/2026, 9:28 AM
Probably seeing it a second time, anyway, may as well give imax a shot if the seats are there when I look tomorrow.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 8/3/2026, 9:36 AM
@Matchesz - id say if those are your biggest issues with the movie then its going well. These are sub issues with no actual meaning. OTHER than what Peter does for work. That is a good question.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 8/3/2026, 9:38 AM
Lol, IMAX wanted some of the pie too.

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