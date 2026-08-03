Spider-Man: Brand New Day Lands IMAX Release After Record-Breaking Start; Tickets On Sale Tomorrow

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is officially coming to IMAX!

As the dust settles on the film's record-breaking weekend at the box office and with The Odyssey's three-week IMAX-exclusive window coming to a close, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have announced that the global phenomenon has secured an IMAX release date for August 7!

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow across all major ticketing platforms, so considering it's presumably only a one-week IMAX window before The End of Oak Street opens on August 13, we'd advise nabbing seats as soon as humanly possible!

We also have a brand-new IMAX poster, which you can check out at the bottom of this article.

The Marvel blockbuster got off to a roaring start on Wednesday and is now widely expected to topple the record for the biggest domestic opening weekend of all time, currently held by Avengers: Endgame ($357.1M). While early projections placed Brand New Day around $355 million—good enough for second place—a stronger-than-anticipated Sunday is shifting the math. The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit reports that the latest chapter in Tom Holland's Spider-Man saga may have actually opened closer to $359 million, which would set an astounding new domestic record.

Paired with Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, this past weekend marked the biggest box office weekend in history, driving a cumulative gross of over $430 million across all movies in the marketplace.

Globally, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will safely secure the second-biggest opening weekend of all time with an estimated $927 million launch, although it seems that number is also ticking upward.

In addition to Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the all-star supporting cast features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Zabryna Guevara, Keith David, Liza Colón-Zayas, Olivia Booth-Ford, Eman Esfandi, Florence Pugh, Marisa Tomei, and Mark Ruffalo.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film, with a screenplay from Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor are attached as producers, while Louis D'Esposito and David Cain are listed as executive producers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters!

Pretend you're not the happiest you've ever been in your entire life that #SpiderManBrandNewDay is coming to IMAX August 7 🕷️ Tickets on sale tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/iQsVHBYHMv — IMAX (@IMAX) August 3, 2026