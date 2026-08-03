Star Wars: Galaxy Of Heroes Reveals What A Dark Side Yoda Would Look Like (And He's Pure Nightmare Fuel)

Jedi Master Yoda has long been one of the greatest champions of the Light Side, but Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is about to turn that idea on its head with the arrival of a nightmare-inducing new version of the fan-favourite hero.

Following the announcement of the game's upcoming "Era of Myths & Legends" expansion, Lucasfilm and EA have revealed a first look (via GameFragger.com) at the "Dark Side Vision" Yoda in new promotional artwork featured on the game's updated loading screen.

While the character wasn't revealed alongside the initial lineup of new characters, look closely, and you'll see this sinister version of Yoda now standing among the other incoming additions (including Darth Jar Jar). He's positioned just to the right of Starkiller, the character inspired by George Lucas' earliest incarnation of Luke Skywalker, who was originally named Luke Starkiller.

Unlike the familiar Jedi Grand Master, this version of Yoda is almost unrecognisable. His body appears to be partially formed from swirling black smoke rather than green skin, his eyes glow an eerie orange-yellow, and he moves on all fours, making him look far more beastial than the wise Jedi fans have known for decades.

It's a dramatic visual departure from Yoda's traditional appearance, though longtime Star Wars viewers may remember exactly what this design was inspired by.

In Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 6, Yoda embarked on a spiritual journey and was forced to confront a manifestation of the darkness within himself, on a mission to attain a greater understanding of the Force. The haunting apparition looked virtually identical to the version now making its way into Galaxy of Heroes.

The expansion also includes figures inspired by non-canon stories and "what if?" creations, like the aforementioned Darth Jar Jar. By contrast, Dark Side Vision Yoda is rooted in established canon, making him something of an outlier in the lineup.

Players will also find that this twisted incarnation of Yoda has received a fitting gameplay makeover. He's classified as both a Healer and a Sith, with abilities including "Force Fisticuffs," "Consume," "I Will, Hear Me, You Will," "Learn the Darkness," "You Will, and You Are Weak... POWERLESS."

Since his debut in The Empire Strikes Back, Yoda's inherent goodness has been a constant, making this corrupted interpretation one of the franchise's most striking alternate takes on the Jedi Master.